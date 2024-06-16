Lady Louise Windsor, 20, borrowed her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s, floral headdress for Trooping the Color

It has been revealed that Lady Louise Windsor looked at her mother’s wardrobe when trying to put together the perfect outfit for Trooping the Colour.

The 20-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprise appearance at the King’s Birthday Parade in London yesterday, standing alongside her proud parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

But rather than finding a completely new outfit for the occasion, Lady Louise relied on pieces she already had at her Bagshot Park home in Surrey.

She turned to her mother, Sophie, 59, for inspiration for her style and borrowed a light blue floral headpiece from Jane Taylor London. The Duchess wore the headdress at Royal Ascot 2023 last June.

Meanwhile, Lady Louise’s white chiffon tea dress adorned with blue flowers was already worn by the late queen’s granddaughter for the king’s coronation last May.

Lady Louise Windsor (pictured right) turned to her mother, Sophie, 59, for style inspiration and borrowed a light blue floral headpiece from Jane Taylor London. The Duchess wore the headdress to Royal Ascot 2023 last June (pictured left)

The Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter Lady Louise looked equally stylish as they joined other members of The Firm at Trooping the Colour.

The annual event, a highlight of the royal calendar, celebrates the birthday of the UK’s reigning monarch and has taken place every year for the past 260 years.

Sophie was dressed for the occasion, wearing a bright yellow Beulah London dress and a Jane Taylor hat, evoking spring on a rainy day in London.

She was joined by her daughter, Lady Louise, who looked elegant in her Suzannah London dress, which she paired with a light blue headdress and silver pearl earrings.

Lady Louise, who is currently studying at the University of St Andrews, did not attend Trooping the Color last year.

His 16-year-old brother, James, the Earl of Wessex, was also absent last year and did not go with his family this year.

The teenager is believed to be currently taking his GCSEs, as exam season ends on June 21.

Sophie was photographed with her husband, the Duke of Edinburghwho looked elegant in his elegant red uniform and showing off his medals.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace

Lady Louise is photographed while riding in the carriage on the way to Trooping the Color

Sophie and Louise take shelter under their carriage as London experiences heavy rain.

The duchess smiled as she took refuge in her carriage with her daughter.

Lady Louise looked in high spirits as she traveled in a carriage with her parents yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales and King Charles III met again yesterday on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time since both began cancer treatment.

Kate joined members of the Royal Family to witness a spectacular RAF flyover as she made a triumphant return to public life in Trooping the Colour.

And in a sweet gesture from the monarch, Kate stood next to Charles, a change from last year’s arrangement when her husband, Prince William, stood by her side.

The aerial parade began as the royals took to the balcony, with Charles and Camilla followed by Kate and William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis. Kate then leaned over to talk to Charles, who laughed at something she said.

They were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the family smiled and waved to the crowd before standing proudly as the national anthem played.

Kate’s appearance had been in doubt after she missed the final rehearsal for Trooping last weekend, and confirmation that she would be attending was only given yesterday at 6pm.

But with the king also suffering from cancer, yesterday’s spectacle of military pomp and pageantry became a symbolic statement by the monarchy after much uncertainty.

Scotland Yard implemented a “substantial” police operation, and the anti-monarchy group Republic was allowed to protest but banned from using amplified sound.

Hundreds of Metropolitan Police officers were deployed along the ceremonial route to ensure the safety of those watching, with tens of thousands gathered.

Earlier, the Princess of Wales, 42, smiled and waved as she and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were cheered by crowds on The Mall in a carriage procession for the Trooping ceremony the Colour.

Kate was surrounded by other family members: with her husband Prince William, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, on horseback, along with Princess Anne, Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and Prince Edward, Colonel of the Scots Guards. .

(From left) Prince George, Prince William, Prince Louis, Kate, Princess Charlotte, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Sophie, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Anne

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Color at Buckingham Palace

William and Kate with their children with Charles and Camilla at Buckingham Palace

Prince Louis, Princess of Wales and Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

After spending much of the year coming to terms with the diagnosis and receiving ongoing chemotherapy, Kate looked relaxed as she traveled down one of London’s most famous streets with her family on the Glass State coach.

The family was first seen arriving at Buckingham Palace in a car at 10am, with George sitting between Kate and William, and Charlotte and Louis opposite.

King Charles III also traveled in a carriage with Queen Camilla, unlike last year due to her illness, and inspected officers and guards on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall from the carriage rather than on horseback.

Trooping the Color is a social and ceremonial occasion and the steps facing the parade ground were filled with about 8,000 spouses, girlfriends and parents of the guards and officers in the parade.

It had over 1,250 soldiers, and hundreds of guards were lined up on the parade ground waiting to be inspected by the king from his carriage with Camilla, colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and along with the mounted royal colonels.

The colour, or regimental flag, carried by the troops WAS the king’s color of Company Number 9, Irish Guards.

When the royal carriages finally stopped, Louis was the first to exit, followed by his older brother, George, and sister Charlotte.

Finally, Kate resigned wearing a Jenny Packham dress, a Philip Treacy hat and the Irish Guards Regiment brooch, as she is the colonel of the regiment.

As the inspection of the guards in their scarlet robes and bearskins began, the King looked at the military men who fight the soldiers when not performing ceremonial duties.

Seated next to him in the carriage was the Queen, wearing a pale green silk crepe dress and coat by Anna Valentine, a hat by Philip Tracey and her Grenadier Guards military brooch.

During the show, the color first paraded through the ranks of soldiers before the guards passed by the King, first slowly and then quickly, and the King acknowledged the order to “look well” with a salute.

For the first time in more than 100 years, soldiers on parade were allowed to wear beards.

The rule change, which applies across the Army, was approved by the King earlier this year after facial hair was only permitted for religious, medical or role-specific reasons.