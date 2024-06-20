Lady Leshurr ‘signs up to Celebrity SAS as she returns to television’ following court case which she says ‘ruined her life’

Lady Leshurr has reportedly signed up for the new series of Celebrity: SAS Who Dares Wins following a court case which she says “ruined my life”.

The rapper, 36, whose real name is Melesha O’Garro will join the likes of X Factor singer Lucy Spraggan and Drag Race star Bimini on the show, according to Sun.

A source told the publication: “She’s ready for a challenge and to get through a tough couple of years.”

The show pits contestants in hostile environments around the world in a grueling training course.

This is not Lady Leshurr’s first time on reality TV, as fans may remember her appearances on Celebrity MasterChef and Dancing On Ice in 2021.

The show pits contestants against hostile environments around the world in a grueling training course (pictured Celebrity SAS star Jason Fox)

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Lady Leshurr for comment.

It comes after Lady Leshurr was accused of assaulting Chante Boyea, who was dating his ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein at the time, shortly after 5am on October 22, 2022.

The Queen’s Speech rapper allegedly bit Ms Boyea’s hand so hard she suffered “nerve damage”.

But a jury at Snaresbrook Crown Court, east London, found her not guilty of two counts of causing actual bodily harm in November 2023, a court official said.

Lady Leshurr’s co-defendant, Sherelle Smith, was also found not guilty of one count of the same charge.

Following the jury’s decision, the rapper posted a video on Instagram where she said she had been going through “one of the worst experiences of my life” for the past year.

Dressed in a purple suit and a black T-shirt, the caption read: “For the past year I have been fighting a court case from people who accused me of stalking, harassing and biting them, but I was the victim.”

“I was attacked and bitten by a dog and they identified me as the aggressor. For a whole year people abandoned me, they took me out of business and they didn’t want to work with me anymore. For a whole year I have had no income.

‘Today was the day of final judgment. I’m shaking as I write this.

“My brand/career has been ruined regardless of the outcome, but at least I have a clean record and can finally move on with my life.”

Earlier in the trial, the former Dancing On Ice contestant said Boyea, a security officer, attacked her first and used her Belgian Malinois dog Toby as a “weapon” during the incident in Walthamstow, north-east London, a claim that she firmly denied.

The court heard how the defendants stopped Ms Boyea’s car at around 5am as she was heading to work.

Boyea, who at the time was training to be a dog handler, told the court that after stopping, O’Garro “bit my hand and from then on he wouldn’t let go.”

He said he could no longer hold a dog leash safely because he suffered nerve damage in his left hand.

“I will never be able to continue in that line of work again,” he told the court.

But Lady Leshurr defending, Ronnie Bergenthal, told the jury the nerve damage did not appear in the medical notes.

Lady Leshurr, from Kingshurst, Solihull, is a MOBO award winner and has built a huge following for her freestyle raps (pictured February 2020).

The defense lawyer said Ms Boyea used her security dog ​​as a “weapon against Ms O’Garro”, adding: “You were ordering that dog to bite Ms O’Garro.”

Mrs Boyea said: “At no time did I throw punches at her or attack her or release the dog from the boot.”

Lady Leshurr, from Kingshurst, Solihull, is a MOBO award winner and has built a huge following for her freestyle raps.

She appeared on The Celebrity Circle and appeared as a guest panelist on ITV’s Loose Women in April and August 2022.

He also previously presented a Saturday show on BBC Radio 1Xtra.