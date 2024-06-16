Lady Gabriella Windsor joined the Royal Family at Trooping the Color in her first public appearance since the tragic death of her husband Thomas Kingston.

Lady Gabriella Windsor made her first public appearance since the tragic death of her husband, Thomas Kingston, yesterday at Trooping the Colour.

The daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, 43, put on a brave face as she watched the RAF flight from inside Buckingham Palace.

King Charles invited Ella, as she is known to her friends, to attend his birthday parade, marking her first appearance since her husband, war hero and financier, Thomas Kingston, was found dead aged 45 in the home of his parents in the Cotswolds.

“Everyone expects Ella to attend the celebrations, if she feels up to it,” a royal source told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden in May, adding: “It would be a powerful sign of the family’s love and concern for her.” .

The source’s hope was realized yesterday as he watched the parade with his family inside the palace, including his brother, Lord Frederik Windsor, and his wife, Sophie Winkleman, whom he stood next to.

Her invitation to yesterday’s event is a moving sign that the Royal Family is coming together to help Lady Gabriella recover from the ordeal.

Kingston died from a “traumatic head injury”, an inquest in March heard. A gun was found near her body in an outbuilding of her parents’ home in the Cotswolds.

Lady Gabriella understandably stood back from the balcony and watched the RAF flight from inside Buckingham Palace.

Lady Gabriella was photographed watching the performance behind Princess Anne, her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence and the Duke of Kent.

Along with other young royals, Ella had made regular balcony appearances until the arrival of Covid-19 in early 2020.

For yesterday’s event, Lady Gabriella put on an elegant display in a light pink ensemble and matching headpiece.

The coroner’s court was told: ‘His father was out walking the dogs. On his return, Mr. Kingston was not in the house. After approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him.

Lady Gabriella put on a brave display as she watched the RAF flyby from inside Buckingham Palace.

Katy Skerrett, Gloucestershire’s senior coroner, added: “His father forced entry into a locked outbuilding. Mr Kingston was found inside with a catastrophic head injury. A firearm was found at the scene. Police are convinced that the death is not suspicious.

The coroner said a post-mortem examination had been carried out and the provisional cause of death had been determined to be a traumatic head injury. She formally opened the inquest into the death and adjourned it.

Announcing his death in February, Buckingham Palace described Kingston, a financier, as a “much-loved member of the family” who was being mourned by King Charles and Queen Camilla. A friend of the couple said: “They had no children but were happily married until the end.”

After studying economic history at the University of Bristol, Mr Kingston joined the Foreign Office’s diplomatic missions unit in Iraq, working as a project officer for the Iraqi Institute of Peace from 2003 to 2006.

After his death, Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her husband in a joint statement with his family, describing him as an “exceptional man who illuminated the lives of all who knew him” and calling his death “a great shock to the entire family.” “. ‘.

She posted a personal photo she took of her husband, showing him smiling and dressed in a casual pink shirt while standing near a body of water in the sun.

Kingston and Lady Gabriella, known as Ella, married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in a ceremony attended by Prince Michael’s first cousin, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip in 2019.

In April, it was revealed that Lady Gabriella returned to live with her parents in their home at Kensington Palace.

“They wanted Ella to be with them and she didn’t want to be alone in the house she shared with Tom,” one of her friends told Richard Eden at the time.

Lady Gabriella, 43, whose father is the late queen’s first cousin, had previously lived in the Notting Hill area of ​​west London.

Following the financier’s death, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s spokesman said they had sent “their deepest thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and the entire Kingston family.”

Lady Gabriella is the king’s second cousin. They are both great-grandsons of King George V.

Mr Kingston was a director of Devonport Capital, which specializes in providing finance to companies in “frontier economies”.

He was a close friend of Pippa Matthews, the sister of the Princess of Wales, and the pair are said to have dated in 2011.

Lady Gabriella, who has worked as an art and travel director for a brand company, is a writer and contributing editor.

She is also a singer-songwriter and released two bossa nova-inspired songs in 2020 to raise money for charities.

Lady Gabrielle and her husband were last photographed together in public on Valentine’s Day at an event celebrating the works of William Shakespeare.