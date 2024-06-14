Lady Amelia Windsor and Emma Weymouth put on elegant displays while attending a Vivienne Westwood event at Christie’s in London.

Lady Amelia Windsor and Emma Weymouth are throwing out the rule book when it comes to summer dressing, ditching bright, floral dresses for sleek black suits for a star-studded Vivienne Westwood event at Christie’s London.

At tonight’s event, the fashion elite gathered at St James’s auction house in London to privately view the archive collection, despite the miserable British weather.

Model Amelia, 28, granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, 43rd in line to the throne, looked relaxed in an elegant patent-finish cropped jacket, high-waisted black trousers and a black blouse that exposed the abdomen. above.

Emma wore a fitted black blazer with a plunging neckline and a floor-length black skirt, finished with pointy heels and, befitting the event, an exclusive Vivienne Westwood clutch.

The Marchioness of Bath stood proudly alongside her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, who looked dapper in a smart blue suit and crisp white shirt.

Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, and Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, attending the private viewing of Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection

Vivienne Westwood: The Personal Collection is an online exhibition and auction of nearly 300 pieces from the late designer’s personal collection, showcasing her eclectic style.

“This is a free exhibition made up of several hundred pieces,” says Adrian Hume-Sayer, director of the sale, through Gallery Magazine. He continued: “I have worked in private collections since 2010 and this is a highlight.”

Vivienne Westwood fans have the chance to get their hands on some of the iconic designer’s archival pieces through an online auction of the collection, taking place June 14-28.

“This is his daily wardrobe and it is in better condition than you would expect,” Hume-Sayer continued.

It’s been a busy week for socialites Lady Amelia Windsor and Emma Weymouth, who attended the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition party together yesterday.

Lady Amelia turned heads in a vibrant purple dress as she appeared at the lavish event in London.

The Dolce & Gabbana model, who is no stranger to premieres and launch parties, added an edgy touch to her outfit with a black bag, designed like a cabin, and a pair of chunky flat shoes.

Adding a touch of glitz to her off-the-shoulder ensemble, Lady Amelia, who is cousin with Prince William and Harry, wore an array of sparkling jewelry, from dazzling bracelets to colorful gem-filled rings.

Lady Amelia Windsor looked elegant in a black cropped jacket and high-waisted trousers.

Emma Weymouth carried a signature Vivienne Westwood clutch as a tribute to the designer, while Lady Windsor opted for a cropped black jacket with a patent leather finish.

Elsewhere, Emma, ​​38, looked equally elegant in a striking scarlet long dress, featuring bold cut-out embellishments, a plunging V-neckline and delicate straps.

The Marchioness of Bath teamed her daring ensemble with a red bag and matching heels, while opting for bright ruby ​​lipstick to finish off her fiery look.

Emma certainly turned heads in her dress, which featured a billowy skirt and cinched-waist detailing.

She finished her outfit with a pair of sparkling diamond earrings and an immaculate pink manicure.

Held every year since 1769, the RA Summer Exhibition celebrates contemporary art spanning mediums such as painting, printmaking, film and photography.

It is the world’s oldest open submission exhibition, meaning anyone can submit their work for consideration for inclusion.

Last month, Emma showed off her sartorial prowess when she stunned in a wedding dress while wowing at the Martinez Hotel during the Cannes Film Festival.

Showing off her Hollywood-style glamour, the former Strictly star slicked her hair back into a sleek bun and wore a full face of makeup as she posed at the bottom of a staircase inside the French festival.

She added diamond earrings and a matching oversized necklace, perfectly complementing the strapless white dress.

The dress also had a long train, and Emma had her own Marilyn Monroe moment by twirling and letting her skirt billow in the air.

Emma is often pictured at glamorous events and recently let her hair down with Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, in London.

Emma married her husband Ceawlin Thynn, 8th Marquess of Bath, aged 49. in their stunning Longleat home in June 2013 and welcomed their first child, John, in October 2014.

After a pregnancy struggle, the couple welcomed their second son, Henry, via a surrogate in Los Angeles in December 2016.

At the time, Emma told the Daily Mail: “We are simply elated. His arrival has completed our little family and brought us so much happiness.”

Early last year, the couple bought a property in west London where Winston Churchill once lived for £18.5 million.