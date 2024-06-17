Labour’s VAT raid on schools ‘may harm’ vulnerable pupils who could be excluded from specialist institutions, warns former HM Chief Education Inspector

Vulnerable children may be forced to change schools as a result of Labour’s tax raid on the independent sector, the former education watchdog has warned.

In her first comments on the controversial policy, Amanda Spielman said pupils with special educational needs and disabilities could be excluded from specialist schools.

HM’s former chief inspector of education said: ‘There is a lot of uncertainty for some quite vulnerable children… it is really important to think about what needs to be provided and how it is provided to ensure we don’t end up with children who have nowhere to go.’

The Labor Party has promised to end the current VAT exemption for independent schools, which could add 20 per cent to fees.

The party has said it will exempt children on Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCP), who have the most serious needs and are often paid their fees by councils if they cannot be educated in the state sector.

But Spielman warned this may not be enough to protect the large number of pupils with complex needs who do not have EHCP.

He told The Sunday Telegraph that he would “like to see certainty being created for children and parents who need it because this goes beyond children with EHCP”.

Ms Spielman added: “There are many more children in the system with significant needs than just a small segment with EHCP.”

Labour’s plans were branded “extremely short-sighted” by the headmistress of the private school formerly attended by Sir Keir Starmer’s wife, Lady Victoria.

Lindsey Hughes, headteacher at Channing School in north London, said charging VAT to parents would “make our education unaffordable for some and risk their children having to leave school”.

A Labor spokesperson said EHCP-funded places “will not cost more as a result of VAT”, adding: “The next Labor government will break down barriers to opportunity by investing in all our state schools and hiring more than 6,500 new teachers. “. by ending tax breaks for private schools.’