Labour’s supermajority would allow the party to “rig” future elections and remain in power for a generation by giving eight million more people the vote, warns Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden.

A huge majority would give Labor the power to “rig” future elections and remain in power for a generation by giving eight million more people the vote, the Conservatives warned last night.

The Conservatives claimed that Sir Keir Starmer wants to widen the electorate to include large numbers of immigrants, as well as teenagers and even prisoners.

They predicted that the new voters would be left-wing and therefore change the dynamics of the electorate and nullify the ballots of retirees.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said last night: ‘Keir Starmer has long advocated giving EU migrants and prisoners the vote, along with 16-year-olds.

“A large majority would give him a blank check to do just that, securing the Labor Party in power for a generation.

The Conservatives claimed Sir Keir Starmer (pictured) wants to widen the electorate to include large numbers of migrants, as well as teenagers and even prisoners.

‘He knows these are groups who would overwhelmingly support Labor and nullify the votes of the British people he wants to tax the most. For millions of older voters, this could be the last time their vote counts.’

It comes after Rishi Sunak told the Mail this week that Sir Keir’s attempt to lower the voting age was not “principled” and was just an “electorally useful” way to “entrench his power”.

Currently, 46.6 million people in Britain can take part in general elections. To be able to vote you must be over 18 years old; a British, Irish or Commonwealth citizen; and live in the UK or be a citizen who has previously been registered here.

Labor’s manifesto confirms that if it wins next month it will lower the voting age, enfranchising around 1.5 million more teenagers at the next election.

“We will increase youth participation in our vibrant democracy, giving 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote in all elections,” the document states.

If EU citizens with the right to live permanently in the UK were also given the vote, a further 6.6 million would be added to the electorate.

Senior Labor figures have previously spoken out in favor of the move, with Sir Keir including “full voting rights for EU nationals” as a pledge in his 2020 leadership campaign.

In 2022, Labor MPs and peers tabled amendments calling for “the right to vote for certain foreign nationals in parliamentary elections”, although they were never voted on.

And the Conservatives say 27,702 prisoners across the UK serving four years or less could also be given the vote, under plans in Labour-ruled Wales.

The Welsh Government insisted in 2022 that it was “committed to granting the right to vote to some prisoners”, and a plan for the 2020 local elections said it would cover detainees “serving a prison sentence of less than four years” .

Last night the Labor Party insisted that it does not plan to give the vote to immigrants or prisoners. A spokesman said: “This smacks of desperation and is a lie.” The Labor Party will allow 16 and 17 year olds to vote, and will not extend the right to vote beyond that age.’