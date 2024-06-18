Labour’s secret tax rise plans revealed: The official manifesto presentation by a group of MPs including Keir Starmer proposes SIX raids, from attacks on family homes to inheritance and wealth taxes.

The Labor Party was under pressure to “come clean” last night after an explosive dossier exposed dramatic tax rise plans.

The Mail can reveal that proposals put forward by a group of party MPs – whose members include Sir Keir Starmer – suggested six raids to raise £60bn.

These included raising inheritance and capital gains taxes, imposing a “premium” tax on extreme wealth and introducing council tax reforms that could see families’ bills double.

The plan also proposed forcing working retirees to pay National Insurance.

Senior Conservatives said the dossier undermined the Labor leader’s claim that he has “no plans” to raise taxes further if he wins next month’s election.

Treasury chief secretary Laura Trott said the plan showed Labor was “actively considering” a series of tax rises and should “come clean to the public” about its plans.

But the Labor Party insisted that Sir Keir had “nothing to do” with the presentation of the manifesto by the Tribune group of Labor MPs, of which he is a member.

A spokesman said the document submitted to the National Policy Forum had been rejected and described Conservative criticism as “desperate”.

They added: ‘None of this is Labor politics. The Conservatives are the party of high taxes. “The Labor Party will ensure taxes on workers are as low as possible.”

But Treasury chief secretary Laura Trott said the “shocking” plan showed Labor was “actively considering a series of damaging tax rises” to fill a gaping black hole in its plans.

“After spending the entire campaign unable to rule out these tax increases, it is clear from this document that their plan all along has been to raise taxes across the board,” he said.

The six taxes that Labor wants to increase 1. Extend National Insurance to all sources of income, including savings and property. Pension payments would remain exempt under the £12bn tax levy, but working pensioners would be forced to pay. 2. Eliminate the National Insurance limit. Workers now pay the NI main rate of 8 per cent on incomes up to £50,268, with a rate of 2 per cent on incomes above. Under the new plan, higher earners would pay the main rate across the income scale, raising £20bn. 3. Equalize capital gains tax with income tax rates, raising approximately £16 billion. 4. Close inheritance tax loopholes by ending reliefs that allow agricultural land, commercial property and pension funds to be transferred tax-free. This would raise £4 billion. 5. Reform the property tax to make it “fairer.” While those living in low-cost housing would see their bills reduced, those living in more expensive areas could see charges more than double. 6. Introduce a ‘jackpot tax’ on ‘extreme wealth’, raising £10 billion a year.

“Now is the time for Labor to come clean with the public: what taxes are they planning to increase?”

The revelation came when Sir Keir suggested Labour’s promise not to raise taxes on “workers” did not include those with savings.

Defining the group for the first time, he told LBC Radio: “The person I have in mind when I say hard-working people are people who make a living, depend on our services and don’t really have the ability to write a check when they get into trouble. issues.

In an article published today in the Mail, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says: ‘Savers, pay attention. Labor has you in its sights. If Keir Starmer enters Downing Street on July 5, prepare for his taxes to rise.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak said the Conservatives would make tax cuts a “moral mission” in the next Parliament, as he confirmed plans for £17bn worth of tax cuts.

The tax row emerged as:

Sir Keir hinted that he would have been part of Jeremy Corbyn’s cabinet if Labor had won the last election;

A major poll suggested the Conservatives could be reduced to just 115 seats;

Sir Keir admitted more than 100,000 special needs children will be affected by his plan to impose VAT on private schools;

The Labor Party said it would order the NHS to buy social care places to make it easier to block beds in hospitals;

Nigel Farage has threatened legal action against a company used to vet Reform Party candidates after a number of people were found to hold extreme views.

Labour’s manifesto contains proposals for £8.5bn of tax rises focused mainly on big business, the wealthy and private schools. The party has also said it will not increase overall rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT.

But senior officials have refused to say whether levies such as capital gains tax, council tax and fuel tax could be raised, saying only that they have “no plans” to do so.

The powerful Tribune group of Labor MPs behind the plans for the series of tax rises houses dozens of “soft left” MPs. Pictured: Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves

The Mail can reveal that the powerful Tribune group of Labor MPs drew up plans for a series of tax rises last year.

The group hosts dozens of “soft left” MPs, including Sir Keir, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and foreign affairs spokesman David Lammy.

In its submission to Labour’s manifesto process, the group said: “Tax rises are inevitable over the next decade, regardless of who is in power, and the key question is: who will pay?”

A disclaimer said the ideas “do not represent specific policy positions” of the group but are “consistent” with the party’s values.

Labor dismissed the document, saying it had been rejected at an early stage of the manifesto process.

A spokesman said the party was committed to keeping taxes on “workers” as low as possible, adding: “The British public have a choice: better with Labour, decline with these desperate Tories.”