Labour’s promise to limit the number of branded items in school uniforms and PE kits will ‘cost parents more’, industry boss warns

Labour’s promise to limit the number of branded items in school uniforms and PE kits will “cost parents more”, an industry boss has warned.

Matthew Easter, president of the Schoolwear Association, said the restrictions could create “inequality at school” as young people pressure their parents to buy alternative clothing from brands such as Nike or Adidas.

Labour’s manifesto has pledged to “reduce the cost of school by limiting the number of branded uniforms and PE kits that schools can require”.

But Easter said the policy would have a “negative impact” on schools, parents and students.

He also warned that new restrictions would “decimate” the school clothing industry and that many small retailers “would not survive”.

Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Whale Hill Primary School in Eston, Middlesbrough

Schools have told the association they are more likely to reduce the amount of branded school sportswear than daywear.

Easter said: "What happens is kids put pressure on their parents to go buy Nike or Adidas or another fashionable sports brand and the cost goes up enormously, and then you create inequality at school."

In September, the Labor Party pledged to strengthen existing legal guidance in an effort to reduce the burden on families struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Under the proposals, announced by the party at the time, parents would only need to purchase a maximum of three branded items of uniform and PE kit.

However, this level of detail is not in the Labor Party’s manifesto, which only commits to limiting the number of branded items in uniforms and PE kits that schools require.

Government uniform guidelines, which come into force in autumn 2022, already require public schools in England to keep branded items to a “minimum”.

Easter said some schools had decided to no longer require school-branded items for PE following the guidance, but had since reintroduced them because there were negative consequences.

He said: “By giving them freedom to go buy anything, kids say, ‘I don’t want to wear that.'” I’m just going to use this. My friends use the Nike product, so I will use it too.”

“Trying to do the right thing by reducing costs for parents will actually have the opposite effect.”

Jason Elsom, chief executive of the charity Parentkind, said it was “ridiculous” to say school uniforms could not be simplified without the risk of some families buying branded products.

He said: “No child will remember the brand-name sports shirt they didn’t wear, but they will be marked by the memory of their mother not eating or the long, freezing winter nights in their bedroom.”

Research published by charity The Children’s Society last year found parents were still spending “exorbitant amounts” on school uniforms despite changes introduced to keep costs down.

Parents and carers of secondary school children paid an average of £422 a year for uniforms, and around £287 for primary school children, the study found.

Bridget Phillipson, Labour’s shadow education secretary, said: ‘Costs have soared, with uniform prices for secondary school pupils rising by a quarter in the last three years alone.

“Brand-name items are causing price increases that make children poorer, not smarter.”