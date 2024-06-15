Labour’s plan to remove legal protection from soldiers who served in the Troubles, making them vulnerable to prosecution, could lead to a “witch hunt”, veterans minister Johnny Mercer warns.

Labour’s plan to scrap laws protecting those who served in the Troubles from prosecution could lead to a new witch hunt, the veterans minister warned last night.

Johnny Mercer said it was “morally wrong” to repeal the Legacy Act to make a “political point”.

Warning that former soldiers could be arrested as a result, the furious former army officer added: “When you repeal this law, you will go back to what was happening before.”

His words were echoed by Northern Ireland veterans who threatened street protests if Labor rejects the law.

Mercer said yesterday: “We have provided security to veterans while ensuring victims and families have the best opportunity to learn about their loved ones.”

The party has committed in its manifesto to repeal and replace legislation designed to end the legal persecution of British soldiers over incidents that took place decades ago.

It also grants an effective amnesty to the IRA and loyalist terrorists who killed thousands of people, putting an end to the events of the past.

It was introduced after a series of prosecutions against Northern Ireland veterans, many of whom are now in their 80s and 90s.

Labor voted against the legislation at the time, with Sir Keir Starmer saying many felt “extremely uncomfortable” that it provides amnesty for all parties, including “terrorists”. The opposition leader has signaled that prosecutions could restart if he wins the election.

“I don’t understand why you come to make a purely political point, repeal that law and prolong the pain of victims, families and veterans simply for your own political gain.”

When asked if veterans could be prosecuted in the future, he said: “When this law is repealed, it will go back to what was happening before, so yes.” He cited the case of “my friend” Dennis Hutchings, 80, of Plymouth, who died while on trial for a fatal shooting during the riots.

Mercer said: “He was taken to Belfast for questioning. He was tried for something that had already been investigated six times. He then died alone in his hotel room in Belfast during that trial.

“If you tell me that’s how we treat veterans in this country, because it’s that process that’s going to restart, I think that’s morally wrong.”

Speaking on behalf of the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement, former paratrooper Robin Horsfall said: “Starmer’s plan to repeal the Legacy Act is a shocking way to deal with former soldiers who have risked their lives for this country.” If Labor wins the election and attempts to repeal this law, it would be unacceptable and, if necessary, veterans and their families will take to the streets again to make this clear.’

A Labor spokesperson said: “This is desperate nonsense” (Keir Starmer is interviewed during The Panorama interviews with Nick Robinson)

It came as a former soldier accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday appeared in court yesterday. (Protesters run during Bloody Sunday in Londonderry on January 30, 1972)

Paul Young, who served on multiple tours of Northern Ireland with the Blues and Royals in the early 1970s, said: “Ex-servicemen will not stand by if Labor scraps this law we have fought so hard for, and I am You would surely see massive protests.”

Mass demonstrations were held across the country in 2019 to protest the prosecution of British soldiers for incidents dating back to the Troubles. Between August 1969 and July 2007, 1,441 military personnel were killed as a result of operations in Northern Ireland, more than half of them in paramilitary attacks.

It came as a former soldier accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday appeared in court yesterday for the first time since he was charged. Former parachutist Private F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 protesters in Londonderry in January 1972. He is also accused of five attempted murders . At a pretrial hearing, his attorneys argued that there was “insufficient evidence” against him.

A Labor spokesman said: ‘This is desperate nonsense. The Conservative Legacy Act managed to unite almost everyone in Northern Ireland against him.

‘It has no support among Northern Ireland’s political parties and key parts of it were recently declared illegal by the courts. So it just can’t work.