Labour’s Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, who faces off against Nigel Farage in Clacton, is dubbed Britain’s most stylish new politician thanks to his ultra-trendy suits and bold jumpers.

The Labor candidate opposing Nigel Farage in Clacton has been hailed as Britain’s most stylish new politician.

Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, who is in his mid-twenties and studied politics, philosophy and economics at Goldsmiths University before gaining his master’s degree in history at Cambridge University, is the very stylish competition for the UK’s reformist leader in Clacton.

Channeling the hipster style of the 70s crossed with that of a country gentleman in tweeds and plaid shirts, the congressional hopeful has been attracting attention on the election campaign.

Jovan has been photographed looking dapper while knocking on doors, handing out leaflets and greeting members of his constituency wearing a succession of superbly tailored ensembles.

Jovan, who joined the Labor Party at the age of 17, graduated with his master’s degree last year, is now facing the leader of Reform UK to become an MP on July 4.

Farage is also known for his extravagant outfits, so it looks like he could be the battle of the catwalk.

A snapshot of Owusu-Nepaul at the campaign trial looks more like a shot from a high-end fashion campaign than a British politician canvassing.

Perfectly tailored khaki pants and a nude trench coat, accented by a bold striped sweater with a matching shirt and tie, are one look.

Another, Owusu-Nepaul, ate chips on the beach while sporting a patriotic white, blue and red jersey.

Speaking to FEMAIL, celebrity stylist Rochelle White said the candidate is “very Gen Z.”

“Jovan Owusu-Nepaul has a very unusual style when it comes to politicians, but very unusual when it comes to Generation Z.

‘It represents their personality, but also taps into the love of nostalgia among that age group. It stands out for its style, but also for its identification.

“He will know that people are watching and that’s why he’s doing his best.” I feel like tapping into old school style on some subconscious level relates to the older demographic, but it’s also considered style conscious for the younger demographic.

‘As far as Nigel goes, I feel like he’s gone for a quieter version of himself. He is one of those people who wants to identify with whoever he is talking to, but want to be taken more seriously.

‘So the change in style could be due to that. There will always be a splash of color, but I think the more toned down version is taking a cue from other leaders who have been successful. However, it still has a bit of its own style and trademark.”

Although politically they are at odds with each other, the two men appear to remain cordial on the campaign trail.

When they met on Clacton’s main street, Jovan greeted Farage and told him there was “more in common than divides us”. Farage agreed, adding: “We don’t agree on the vision, and that’s okay.”

The couple also appear to be on the same page when it comes to their wardrobes, as a spokesperson for Farage said Jovan’s style was “a breath of fresh air.”

“Jovan certainly has his own style and, for him, the best of British style.

“He is a breath of fresh air among the gray suits of the confident and aesthetically challenged ranks of most Westminster hopefuls. Nigel’s style speaks for itself,” said a spokesperson for Farage.

While both men channel a traditional English aesthetic, Farage has recently toned down his style and tends to stick to navy suits, white shirts, and statement ties and socks.

Farage was once known for his extravagant tweed jackets and colorful trousers that he made his own.

Jovan went to school in Southampton and attended Solent University’s Warwash Maritime School, which specializes in training for those considering working in the maritime industry.

He went on to study politics, philosophy and economics at Goldsmiths University, London, graduating with a 2:1 and a distinction for his dissertation, which was a comparative analysis of the political economy of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labor Party, versus his party. Tony Blair’s leadership.

He then served as chairman of the Lewisham Deptford constituency Labor Party. He was the first British African/Indo-Caribbean president in the history of the CLP, an area with the second highest proportion of Africans/Afro-Caribbeans in the UK, and was one of the youngest UK Labor Party presidents.

He grew up watching his mother work long hours in the NHS as a midwife. He was hit by the Conservative closure of Sure Start centers which offered help and advice on child and family health, parenting, money, training and employment.

In 2021, Jovan wrote an article for The independent calling on the government to tackle the growing mental health epidemic which has worsened with Covid lockdowns.

He wrote: ‘Our prospects seem bleaker than those our parents once enjoyed. We don’t receive scholarships for college, we can’t save for a house deposit in an inflated housing market, and paying off our student loans now seems like an incomprehensible task due to high rents and fewer job opportunities.

‘Twenty-somethings have helped keep the country running and engaged as much as anyone else during the pandemic, and yet our future is overlooked and remains uncertain. “I urge the government to focus on young people during this decade, or else it will fail an entire generation.”

Best for Britain’s latest Survation poll shows Farage’s party in the lead with 30.73 per cent of the predicted vote, followed by the Conservatives on 29.44 per cent and Labor on 27.59 per cent.