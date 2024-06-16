Labor’s Wes Streeting refuses to rule out council tax rises and revaluation under Keir Starmer’s government, as the Conservatives claim the party also quietly admits it will also need more public money for the NHS.

A senior Labor leader today refused to rule out the party raising and reassessing council tax rates if it wins the election.

Wes Streeting was questioned about Labour’s tax plans regarding housing and the NHS in a round of media interviews this morning.

And the shadow health secretary did not confirm that the party would match the Conservative manifesto promise to leave council tax bands where they are – at a level set more than 30 years ago.

The Conservatives also suggested he back tax increases to fund improvements to the NHS. Mr Streeting was questioned about a claim by Nuffield Truss, reported by the Observer, that Labor and Conservative manifesto plans for the health service would see it worse than the austerity years of the last decade.

He told Sky News’ Trevor Phillip: ‘Where I disagree with The Nuffield Trust is the assumption they are making that this manifesto is the grand sum total of any future budget and any future spending review. That’s just wrong. That’s not how electoral campaigns work.’

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told GB News: “The programs that Wes Streeting was on, he made it clear that there will be more Labor spending that is not in the manifesto.”

“He said the manifesto is effectively a document to help them through an election campaign and that only means one thing, it means what we have been saying is correct, who votes Labour? There are promises of unfunded spending and that alone It can mean more taxes on working families.’

Last week, Rishi Sunak unveiled the Conservative manifesto, which includes the Homestead Tax Guarantee, pledging not to increase stamp duty or capital gains tax on homesteads and not to set up new council tax bands or revaluations.

However, critics have pointed out that the current eight-band system was introduced in 1991 and does not take into account the massive increases in house prices since then.

They argue that the current system is overly biased in favor of people living in larger, more expensive homes, who pay a smaller proportion of their property value in council tax than people living in smaller, cheaper homes.

Asked whether the revaluation could happen under a Labor government on Sunday, with Laura Kuenssberg, Streeting repeated the party line: “We don’t want the tax burden on workers to increase…

“None of those promises in our manifesto require increases in council tax or increases in fuel taxes or any of the other taxes that the Conservatives say we want to increase.”

Streeting also urged junior doctors to call off their strike and said he is “beyond furious” that the dispute has not yet been resolved.

He said on Sunday morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “I don’t think anything can be achieved by strikes in the election campaign.” All we will see is more untold misery inflicted on patients who have their appointments and procedures delayed and also on young doctors who are left without money.’

He continued: ‘If there is a Labor government on July 5, I will call them on the first day and ask the department to start talks urgently…

“I am beyond furious that this is still happening.”

But he said there is “no money” to give junior doctors a 35 per cent pay rise.