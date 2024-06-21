Labor’s tax raid on private schools could happen “within weeks” as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves confirms plan to abolish VAT exemption in first Budget – if Starmer wins the election.

Rachel Reeves yesterday promised to impose VAT on private schools within weeks if Labor wins the election.

The shadow chancellor said the controversial measure would be in her first budget, which could arrive in September.

Ms Reeves said yesterday that the budget would not be held back for at least ten weeks to give the Office for Budget Responsibility time to produce a new economic forecast.

Labor sources expect Reeves to publish a triennial spending review at the same time.

Labor has promised an “immediate cash injection” for key public services, but the Shadow Chancellor will be forced to choose between raising taxes further or reducing spending in other areas.

The decision to press ahead with the punitive raid on private schools will dismay parents struggling to pay school fees.

The Shadow Chancellor told The Times CEO Summit that the tax rise would not be “retrospective”, meaning it is unlikely to be introduced before the start of the January term at the earliest.

Labor refused to say exactly when it would be introduced, but raising fees in the middle of the school year would be hugely disruptive, suggesting the most likely date will be September 2025.

The party has claimed the policy will raise £1.5bn a year to pay for the recruitment of 6,500 specialist teachers in state schools and mental health support in every school.

Ms Reeves said she was committed to the plan because “the children who struggle the most are in public schools – young people do not have the opportunity to develop their potential”.

Shadow education spokeswoman Bridget Phillipson yesterday insisted that all private schools can “cut the rug” to avoid hitting the cost of Labour’s planned tax rise.

He said public schools have had to make “some pretty difficult decisions over the last few years” that independent schools could learn from.

In an interview with the Mail, Phillipson also ruled out making new exemptions for special schools, despite the backlash.

The Labor Party plans to charge private schools 20 per cent VAT and scrap the 80 per cent relief they receive on business rates.

The party has promised that children on an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), who have the most serious needs and are often paid their fees by councils if they cannot be educated in the state sector, would be exempt from the tax rise. .

But experts have warned that this could penalize some 100,000 special needs children currently receiving education in private special schools.

Ms Phillipson told the Mail: “Schools are not obliged to pass on additional costs to parents – in fact they have been increasing their fees year on year, well beyond inflation and, in many cases, have set prices at middle-class parents. off the market.’

He added: “I think private schools themselves should reflect on their behavior in recent years, but also consider how they can absorb any additional costs.”

‘They have to make decisions and public schools have had to make some pretty difficult decisions in recent years.

“And maybe private schools can learn some lessons from public schools about managing their budget and cutting the rag.”

He ruled out creating an exclusion for special schools, but admitted that the system for processing EHCPs needs to be improved.

Mr Phillipson said there would be no exemption for special schools, but acknowledged the need to “speed up” the EHCP process.

His comments came after Sir Keir Starmer was accused earlier this week of “not caring” about children with special educational needs by the headteacher of a school catering for dyslexic children.

Michelle Catterson, headteacher at Moon Hall school in Reigate, warned the Labor leader on LBC radio that many of her pupils without EHCP would be forced into the state sector.