Labor would ‘declare war’ on motorists by introducing ULEZ-style road pricing schemes and 20mph speed limits across the country, Tories claim

A Labor government would “declare war” on motorists by introducing Ulez-style road pricing schemes and 20mph speed limits across the country, the Conservatives claimed last night.

The party would also increase fuel taxes on motorists to plug the £38.5bn hole in its spending plans, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said.

Labor has repeatedly refused to rule out a petrol tax rise and has failed to meet the Conservatives’ manifesto commitment not to introduce pay-per-mile road pricing systems.

Harper cited plans to fix road pricing in Labour-governed Wales, where drivers have also faced limits on “restricted roads” that have been reduced to 20mph.

He warned that Labour’s record meant party leader Sir Keir Starmer would look to introduce similar plans across the country.

Harper pointed to Labor London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) – under which drivers of non-compliant vehicles must pay £12.50 to enter the capital – as proof of credentials. Labour’s “anti-motorists”.

This would have to happen because Labor had committed to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, meaning it would have to replace the fuel tax with another tax, he said.

“The workers are coming after you if you have a car,” Harper said, adding that it “wouldn’t be unfair” to describe it as “a war on the motorist.”

The Conservatives have pledged to limit Ulez in London if they win the election, while ruling out similar regimes elsewhere in the UK.

Instead, Sir Keir has pledged to consider introducing similar schemes across the country.

Mr Harper said: “We know that the Labor Party has a black hole in its spending plans, we know that they are going to have to increase taxes and it seems to me that… they are going to have fuel taxes at the top of your list.” of revenue collectors.’

Any increase would hit the poorest and small businesses hardest, he added.

It would also be inflationary and would raise supermarket prices, and delivery and transport companies would have to pass on additional costs, he warned.

He said the 1997-2010 Labor government planned to introduce national road pricing but failed to do so after “massive public backlash”.

“It is very clear that if you look at what the Labor Party did last time, when it was in power nationally, and what it is doing in power, whether in Wales or in London, it absolutely sees motorists like goose that lays the golden eggs and will try to do the same in other places – Mr. Harper warned.

The Labor Party said: “This is absolute nonsense from a party that has run out of steam.”