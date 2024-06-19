Labor reveals plans to use NHS cash to buy additional care home capacity in a bid to remove hospital bed blockers as Wes Streeting says wards have too many medically fit patients.

Labor will use NHS budgets to buy extra care home places in a bid to get those blocking beds out of hospital, Wes Streeting has revealed.

The shadow health secretary said too many medically fit patients are taking up space in wards that could be occupied by those needing operations.

He told an event at the Royal Society of Medicine that delayed discharges cost the NHS £1.7 billion a year, which could be better spent elsewhere.

The number of patients currently trapped in NHS beds due to a lack of social care services “could fill 26 hospitals”, Streeting added.

An average of 12,360 hospital beds per day were occupied by patients ready to be discharged last month, while waiting lists rose to 7.57 million in April, according to NHS England.

Wes Streeting has set out plans to use the NHS budget to buy additional care home capacity to move bed blockers out of hospital.

The bottleneck comes amid a social care crisis, with local authorities strapped for cash and carers quitting their jobs to take up better-paid jobs in supermarkets.

It is understood that the Labor Party plans to order hospital chief executives to use some of their funds to buy surplus capacity in care homes, pay carers to help patients in their own homes or increase staff salaries. social care staff to make it a more attractive profession. .

Streeting said some hospital bosses are already reaping the benefits after using their NHS funding to support social care providers in their area.

But he wants this to happen nationally and said Labor will ensure the NHS and social care work together to “spend money more effectively than they currently do”.

“I went to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington this month, where a patient had been stuck in hospital for 60 days, despite being well enough to leave because there was no care available,” he said at the event in central London. .

It is also understood that the Labor Party intends to pay carers to help patients in their own homes.

“That is not only a waste of the patient’s time and life, but also a waste of taxpayers’ money.”

In his speech, Streeting also promised that 95 per cent of patients attending A&E will be admitted, transferred or sent home within four hours during the first term of a Labor government, a target that has not been met since July 2015.

The latest figures show that only 74 per cent of patients were seen within four hours in A&E last month.

The Conservatives gave hospitals a one-off payment of £200m in January last year to buy care home places, with a view to freeing up 2,500 beds so patients could be admitted more quickly from A&E.