Labor promises to tackle rising tide of sexism in classrooms, caused by internet personalities such as Andrew Tate, to prevent ‘generation of misogynists’

The Labor Party will build a generation of children and young people who will grow up respecting women, the party’s education spokesman has promised.

In an exclusive interview with the Mail, Bridget Phillipson warned there would be a “generation of misogynists” without urgent action to stem the “rising tide” of sexism in schools.

He said a Labor government would empower children to support their classmates in challenging unacceptable attitudes and behavior through a peer tutoring scheme.

Phillipson said she was “really concerned” that the rise of people like Andrew Tate, the controversial social media influencer and self-described “king of toxic masculinity”, is affecting the actions of young people in schools.

“I want to ensure that we have a generation of children and young people who grow up respecting women, rather than the increasing levels of misogyny we are seeing at the moment,” she said.

Bridget Phillipson (right) made the comments while visiting a school in north London with reality TV star and activist Georgia Harrison (left).

Phillipson said she was “really concerned” that the rise of people like Andrew Tate (pictured), the self-proclaimed “king of toxic masculinity”, is affecting the actions of young people in schools.

‘I think young men have to be part of that solution. We have seen great work underway to ensure young men have peer mentoring so they can support each other in challenging unacceptable attitudes towards women.’

He said comments by Tate, who has millions of online followers and displays a lavish lifestyle, are “influencing the behavior and actions of young people within their schools.”

“We need to take stronger measures to ensure our young people are not exposed to such hateful and harmful material.”

Tate is currently awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which he denies.

Phillipson made the comments while visiting a school in north London with reality TV star and activist Georgia Harrison, who was a victim of revenge porn.

Harrison, former star of the series The Only Way Is Essex, said that while tech companies should make it harder for children to access pornography, children should be given role models to “teach them what is really right.”

‘Because right now we can’t stop them from seeing this content that is influencing them not only to treat women disrespectfully but (…) will eventually lead to violence against women and girls, whether it’s domestic abuse in adult relationships or sexual abuse based on images that we see so much in schools,” he said.

Georgia Harrison (left), Yvette Cooper (centre) and Bridget Phillipson (right) speaking to pupils at Whitfield School in Barnet.

Harrison and Phillipson were joined by shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper as they attended a healthy relationships workshop at Whitefield School in Barnet, where pupils used drama and drama techniques to understand when behavior is harmful.

The shadow education secretary said she wanted to replicate this work across the country and warned that without it “we risk a generation of young men who do not respect women”.

He said there was a “rising tide of misogyny which then turns into attitudes later in life”, leading to violence against women and sexual abuse.

‘We need to take early action to ensure we don’t accumulate these problems for the future.

‘We already have rates of violence against women that are too high and we will work across government to reduce them.

“It has to be about prosecution and prevention, but we have to start when our children are younger to make sure they have healthy attitudes towards women, otherwise we risk a generation of misogynists.”

He also said he wanted online giants to “do more to crack down on some of the misogynistic content being shared.”

‘But it also increasingly poses a national security risk as hostile states will use it to spread misinformation.

Bridget Phillipson and Sir Keir Starmer visit Nursery Hill Primary School in Nuneaton on June 10

“I think it’s really important for young people to have the critical thinking skills to be able to look at what’s in front of them and make an assessment of it, which is where schools need to step in.”

‘I am really concerned by the reports I am hearing both from young women in schools about the harassment and abuse they suffer, but also from more and more staff who have to deal with it.

“It is part of the pressure that many teachers are experiencing right now – unacceptable behavior that sadly extends to sexist and misogynistic abuse.”