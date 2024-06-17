Labor peer Michael Cashman suspended by the party for attacking gender-critical candidate Rosie Duffield on social media after she pulled out of election events for fear of harassment.

The Labor Party has suspended one of its peers in the House of Lords after he launched a social media attack on a gender-critical party candidate.

Michael Cashman, an LGBT activist and former EastEnders actor, lost the whip after comments he made on X about Rosie Duffield.

He unleashed a wave of criticism when he accused her of being “fried or lazy” after she revealed she would not be attending local election campaigns due to “constant trolling” about her views.

Ms Duffield revealed on Friday she made a “Extremely difficult decision” because the “actions of a few obsessed individuals” have made his attendance “impossible.”

The 52-year-old, who is based in Canterbury, is a campaigner for women’s rights and women-only spaces and revealed this week that she spent £2,000 on bodyguards during her campaign.

Sir Keir Starmer told reporters on a campaign visit today that what Lord Cashman said was “particularly inappropriate and that is why support for the whip was withdrawn, as it was done so quickly”.

Lord Cashman, a prominent LGBT activist who played Colin Russell in Eastenders between 1986 and 1989, deleted his tweet this morning and apologised.

But Mrs Duffield responded by saying: “This will be the first general election where I have not attended each and every election campaign.” But as someone who has never been an MP, it seems that Lord Cashman is completely unaware that many MPs/candidates choose never to attend these events.’

Duffield, who believes self-identification threatens women’s rights to women-only spaces, has previously claimed that Labor leaders have turned their backs on her views on trans issues.

Last month, she complained that Sir Keir Starmer offered her “no apology” when the two finally spoke after she told a whip she had not spoken to in two-and-a-half years.

In a statement on my feeling of security and well-being.

“The result is that I now feel unable to concentrate on giving a clear presentation of Labour’s manifesto commitments.”

Conservative Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch waded into the fray over Lord Cashman’s comments, accusing the Labor Party of “bullying and abuse” towards its own.

She tweeted: “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be Rosie in a party where she’s continually attacked by her own colleagues, just for standing up for women.”

‘It is now about more than just women’s rights, but about how a party manages internal disagreements. Instead of healthy debate, there is bullying and abuse.

“If this is what they do to their own, imagine what they will do to our country.”

A Labor Party spokesman described the right to campaign as a “vital” aspect of British democracy.

“It is vital for our democracy that potential parliamentary candidates can campaign freely,” the spokesperson said.

“We completely condemn any intimidation tactics towards candidates of any party.”

Sir Keir previously criticized the would-be MP’s claim that “only women have a cervix” but later told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that “biologically, she is of course right about that” and called for an end to “toxic” debates about gender. .

The comments drew the ire of Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who accused him of having a “brass neck”.

Earlier this month, an internet troll who posted “chilling” messages online threatening to kill Rowling and Ms Duffield was spared jail.

Glenn Mullen, 31, of Clyde Road, Manchester, uploaded audio clips in Gaelic threatening to kill Ms Rowling “with a big hammer” and said he was “going to see Rosie Duffield in the bar with a big gun “, Westminster Magistrates Court heard.