Labor is accused of imposing a “first-time buyer tax”, after Keir Starmer confirmed his party will not deliver on the Conservative pledge to abolish stamp duty.

Labor has been accused of imposing a “first-time buyer tax” after confirming it will not deliver on a Tory commitment to abolish stamp duty.

The Labor leader said he would not “follow the Government down the path of unfunded commitments” on changes to stamp duty.

Earlier this month, Rishi Sunak confirmed his party would extend the threshold at which first-time buyers start paying stamp duty, which was temporarily raised from £300,000 to £425,000 in 2022.

In theory, this means thousands more people will be able to access property without having to pay additional tax.

But Sir Keir said Labor had no plans to do the same when the measure expires next April, prompting accusations from senior Conservatives that it is imposing a “first-time buyers tax” of £11,250. to young people.

Sir Keir Starmer (pictured on BBC Question Time) said he would not “follow the Government down the path of unfunded commitments” on changes to stamp duty.

Sunak will today channel Sir John Major by urging voters to carefully weigh the long-term consequences of a Labor government.

Sir Keir was also unable to commit to a date for abolishing Section 21 no-fault evictions, which was in the Tenant Reform Bill which the Government failed to pass before calling an election.

The Labor leader told the BBC: “In the Budget the Government clearly set out its costed plan for stamp duty and we will stick with it because it is fully costed.”

‘In this electoral campaign, day after day they are desperately putting offers on the table without financing. What they are saying about stamp duty is another example of this.

“I am not going to follow the Government down the path of unfunded commitments because when control of the economy is lost it is the workers who pay the price.”

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said: “The first-time buyer tax, on top of the tax incursion of £2,094 in council tax and other taxes, will hit hard-working people with up to £11,250 in tax on their first home”.

The stamp duty threshold was raised in Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous 2022 “mini-budget” as part of a broader package of tax cuts, and was kept in place by his successor, Jeremy Hunt, due to his popularity among Conservative MPs.

David Phillips, associate director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), has previously called for the complete abolition of stamp duty, stating: “It is one of the most economically damaging taxes levied by the government, significantly increasing the cost of moving.” and ruining both the real estate and job markets.’