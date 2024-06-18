Kylian Mbappé ‘will miss much of Euro 2024’ with his broken nose preventing him from playing, new report in France reveals… but it might not help England’s chances

Kylian Mbappe could be sidelined until the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after breaking his nose during France’s tournament opener against Austria, according to reports in France.

The captain of Didier Deschamps’ team collided with a contesting Kevin Danso during a France corner on Monday night, and was forced to leave the field with blood coming from his nose and covering his shirt.

The French Football Federation confirmed in the early hours of Tuesday morning that, although Mbappé did not require surgery, he will require treatment “over the next few days.”

french media RTL However, on Tuesday he suggested the Real Madrid star could be out of competition for at least a fortnight.

An internal source within the French camp is believed to have discussed a possible 15-day absence with the outlet, which would rule the 25-year-old out of a potential round of 16 clash between June 30 and July 2. .

France made a strong start to their campaign, overcoming a brave Austria team to claim a 1-0 victory despite losing their brightest star late on.

If they advance without Mbappé, the player could possibly return in time for Les Bleus’ semi-final, which could be against England and top Group C.

A positive evening for French fans turned sour just before full-time, when Mbappé received a yellow card after trying to stop play for Deschamps to replace him.

After the final whistle, the coach, who celebrated his 100th victory as head of the national team in Dusseldorf, was quick to confirm the seriousness of the crash.

‘I saw him lying on the massage table. “It’s not a scratch,” Deschamps said.

‘The French team will always be stronger with Kylian. But if the news doesn’t go in that direction, we will fight without him.’

Mbappé was then rushed to a hospital in the German city for quick treatment.

The FFF confirmed that he was treated by doctor Franck Le Gall, who diagnosed the player with a “broken nose.”

The France captain collided with Kevin Danso in the build-up to France’s corner kick on Monday.

“A mask will be made so that the number 10 of the French team can prepare for his return to competition,” the statement added.

A sensitive Mbappé teased the possibility before the statement was released when he took to social media and asked his followers: “Any ideas for masks?”

Although he did not score, Mbappé played a key role in France’s victory against Austria, with Maximilian Wober scoring an own goal after his cross.

Following their clash against the Netherlands on Friday, Les Bleus will face Poland in their final Group D match on June 25, as they look to win the European Championship for the first time since 2000.