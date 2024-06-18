Kylian Mbappé could miss the rest of France’s Euro 2024 campaign as Real Madrid’s new boy is “rushed to hospital for surgery” after suffering a broken nose following a brutal collision with his rival from Austria.

Doctors have suggested Kylian Mbappe could be sidelined for at least ten days due to surgery for a broken nose and possibly even longer, putting his Euro 2024 campaign in serious doubt.

Former French team doctor Fabrice Bryand told L’Equipe that the deadline (which would mean France’s new captain would not participate in the group stage) was ten days at least. The French Football Federation confirmed on Monday night that the player, pictured leaving the stadium in an ambulance, was undergoing surgery and was believed to be at Dusseldorf University Hospital.

French coach Didier Deschamps said his new captain Mbappé “didn’t come off well” after a collision with Austrian defender Kevin Danso later in the 1-0 victory over Austria which seemed to have left him with a broken nose.

Deschamps appeared exasperated when asked about Mbappe and said his player was “not well.”

He said: ‘I don’t have the items in my hands. He didn’t get away with it. He remains to be seen. At this moment I cannot give the answer. He’s not doing well. He is with the medical staff. His nose took a hard hit, that’s for sure. “We have to check it out, but it looks pretty complicated, which is really unfortunate for us tonight.”

French star Kylian Mbappé suffered a broken nose during his team’s victory against Austria.

Mbappé received a yellow card after re-entering the field of play and asked to be substituted

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Mbappé commented on the incident, writing on X: “Any ideas for masks?”

As reported by julian laurenMbappé is in the hospital with a broken nose. It is unclear if he will need surgery or if his participation in the rest of the Euros will be affected.

Mbappé was eventually allowed to leave in the closing stages of regulation time, with Olivier Giroud replacing him.

Real Madrid’s new signing Mbappé played a key role in the only goal of the game, with Maximilian Wober scoring an own goal after his cross.

The 25-year-old failed to score against Austria despite having two good chances.

France will face the Netherlands on Friday in their next match. They will complete their group stage matches when they play Poland on June 25.

Mbappé sat down when he re-entered the field after the incident against Austria

