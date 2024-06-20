Kylian Mbappé appears training for the first time since breaking his nose during France’s victory over Austria amid doubts over the Real Madrid star’s participation in the rest of the European Championship group stage.

The striker suffered the hard blow in the clash against Austria on Monday.

Kylian Mbappe has been pictured training with bandages on his nose after his horror injury during France’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria.

The superstar was forced to withdraw after breaking his nose during a collision with Kevin Danso on Monday night.

France won 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Maximilian Wober, but the blow raised fears about how much Mbappe could be involved in the rest of the Euros.

Former French team doctor Fabrice Bryand told L’Equipe that Mbappé would be sidelined for a minimum of 10 days, ruling him out of the rest of the group stage.

France later revealed that Mbappé did not need surgery as originally thought and that a mask would be made for him to ensure he could play.

The striker is still in good spirits despite the hard blow suffered two days ago

Mbappé was photographed touching his nose during the training session, but still participated and could be seen taking a shot on goal.

Elsewhere he was in a good mood, clasping his hands and laughing at something funny.

In another photograph, Mbappé appears in conversation with coach Didier Deschamps and another member of staff.

Initially, Deschamps seemed exasperated by his star’s prospects and said his player was “not doing well.”

He said: ‘I don’t have the items in my hands. He didn’t get away with it. He remains to be seen. At this moment I cannot give the answer. He’s not doing well. He is with the medical staff. His nose took a hard hit, that’s for sure. “We have to check it out, but it looks pretty complicated, which is really unfortunate for us tonight.”

Mbappe was taken by ambulance after the match to a hospital believed to be Düsseldorf University Hospital, but did not require surgery.

The 25-year-old joked about his condition, tweeting: “Any ideas for masks?” in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He has a history with masks. After arriving at PSG in 2017, his new colleagues joked that he bore a striking resemblance to the Ninja Turtle character, Donatello.

The 25-year-old had a deep conversation with coach Didier Deschamps and another coach.

He joked with Eduardo Camavinga ahead of his matches against Holland and Poland

The prank went viral and he was later gifted a luxury box from Dior… with a Donatello mask inside.

France’s next two matches will be against the Netherlands and Poland, both of which will be tough tests of their credentials.

If England finishes first in Group C, they are expected to face France in the semi-finals if the tournament map develops as people predict on paper.