Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner and his ex Lauryn Goodman BOTH dress their sons in their football uniforms with a personalized jersey for Father’s Day.

Your wife (or lover) is unlikely to give you Father of the Year accolades anytime soon. But at least Kyle Walker’s kids are still fans.

Although the English footballer was a little worried on Father’s Day, it was difficult not to see his children in their ‘Dad’ team shirts.

The defender’s wife, Annie Kilner, watched England’s first victory against Serbia with some of her four children, one of whom was wearing an England shirt emblazoned with the word “Dad” and his number “2” shirt.

The influencer Lauryn Goodman, with whom she has two children, also dressed her four-year-old son Kairo and her ten-month-old daughter in her kit on an excursion to a park in Sussex.

Kyle had his first child with Lauryn, 33, in 2019 during a temporary split from his childhood sweetheart Annie, 32.

The couple later reunited and married, only for Kyle, 34, to cheat on the influencer again, who later had their second child.

Annie, who gave birth to the couple’s fourth child in April, sat across the stadium from her Wags teammates for Sunday’s game.

She reportedly vowed not to play “happy families” with the footballer at the tournament and apparently couldn’t force a smile when Kyle came to see her in the stands.

A source told MailOnline earlier this month that “things have gotten really bad” between the couple and Annie will fly in and out of Germany for every England match just “for the sake of the children”.

They added that Annie “doesn’t want to be part of the Wag group because she doesn’t feel like she has a proper relationship with Kyle and doesn’t want to pretend that she does.”

Last week, Kyle responded to claims that he invited his ex Lauryn to watch England’s third Euro 2024 group stage match.

Sources previously claimed the reality star had already booked tickets to watch the Three Lions’ third group match against Slovenia later this month.

However, a source close to Kyle told MailOnline that Lauryn was never invited to attend the match and that he is solely focused on helping England secure their first victory of the tournament.

Lauryn previously said that she was the one who wanted everything to be public about Kyle being the father of her second child.

Annie Kilner showed her support for her husband Kyle Walker as she watched England beat Serbia during their Euro Cup opener on Sunday.

One of Annie and Kyle’s children wore a jersey with the number 2, Kyle’s number, with “Dad” in place of the defender’s name.

England vice-captain Kyle helped England to their first victory.

The source said: “Kyle is locked into the England camp and ready to play for the country.” He wants to make the fans proud, especially now that he has been named Vice Captain.

‘Annie will be bringing the boys to the game, they have supported Kyle in his career since day one and are looking forward to seeing him and joining him on the field.

‘Kyle categorically did not invite Lauryn or anyone in her family to the game. His narrative is simply false.”

They added: “Of course she’s free to enjoy the games, just like the rest of the country, but it really has nothing to do with Kyle or his family.”

The influencer was reportedly preparing to fly for the match against Slovenia, in Cologne, on June 25.

The source told The Sun on Sunday: “Lauryn really thinks Kyle will want her son to be there.

‘They have given him tickets and flights have been arranged so he can travel.

“Kairo shouldn’t have to watch his dad play for his country from a TV in England – he deserves to be there.”

A spokesman for Kyle said: “Kyle is very focused on the games ahead to give the team the best possible chance of taking home the trophy in front of the millions of fans watching, including his wife and children.”

“He won’t be distracted by any off-field activities.”

“I didn’t want (Kyle and Annie) to break up or cause harm, but it had to come out for everyone’s sake,” he said then, explaining that he had Facetimed Annie in December of last year. and showed him the DNA test of her daughter.

Lauryn claimed that she and Kyle had had a long relationship and that Kyle had been leading a double life, pitting the two women against each other.

Kyle’s response, in an interview with The Sun on Sunday, was to call Annie his soulmate and desperately ask her to forgive him. He spoke sadly of “idiotic choices and decisions.”

He also claimed that he had only slept with Lauryn twice and that both infidelities resulted in a baby. He said: ‘There was no relationship. That’s something Lauryn could never say.

“We’ve never gone out to eat, we’ve never gone to the movies. Being in a relationship with someone… would she even know how many sugars I have in my coffee, if I have sugars at all? She couldn’t tell you.