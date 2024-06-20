Kyle Walker reveals what Gareth Southgate has told England to do when they are 1-0 up as the Three Lions boss comes under further criticism for his response to taking the lead in the draw with Denmark.

England full-back Kyle Walker has revealed what Gareth Southgate has told the England team to do after taking the lead – but some fans may not be convinced.

The Three Lions produced another disappointing performance as they drew 1-1 with Denmark in their second match of Euro 2024 on Thursday night.

England started well with Harry Kane giving them an early lead, but it was the Danes who looked the better team after the goal.

Morten Hjulmand equalized the score and fans once again wondered why the team was not able to keep going after going ahead.

Asked if Southgate had told the team to stand down after conceding a goal, Walker said: “No, not at all.”

Kyle Walker insists Gareth Southgate is not telling England to sit still after taking the lead

‘The coach has expressed that he wants to play free and attacking football. Sometimes in a tournament you have to manage the game. We know we can do better.

“This is a football tournament, it is a good Danish team and we are first in the group. Let’s take a positive. We haven’t lost and we have conceded a great goal. Let’s move on to the next game.

‘Is the game. It feels like in the game they had the advantage in certain parts of the game. Instead of me attacking, they score and suddenly they blame us on defense.”

The draw leaves England two points clear at the top of Group C ahead of their final group match against Slovenia on Tuesday.

If England finished second in their group, they would face hosts Germany in the round of 16.