Kris Jenner kicks off Paris Fashion Week in a floral Chanel suit… after her ex Caitlyn Jenner failed to receive Father’s Day wishes from daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner dressed in all her glamor as she left her hotel and attended the first day of Paris Fashion Week: Men’s Wear Spring/Summer 2025 in France on Tuesday.

The 68-year-old mother stepped out in a navy jacket and matching baggy pants, featuring the Chanel logo and a pink floral print selected by stylist Dena Neustadter Giannini.

Kris had a completely contoured complexion under her black sunglasses and also accessorized with a pink circular bag, gold earrings and silver rings.

Missing from Jenner’s side was her toyboy of the decade, Corey Gamble, whom she originally met at Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Ibiza.

Even though the 43-year-old companion of the Kardashian matriarch has never had children, she still greeted him alongside her ex-husband #2 Caitlyn Jenner at her father’s day montage of “all the dads in our lives” on Sunday.

Kris Jenner dressed in all her glamor as she left her hotel and attended the first day of Paris Fashion Week: Men’s Wear Spring/Summer 2025 in France on Tuesday.

Kris, who has 77.8 million followers on social media, captioned her tribute: “I hope your day is filled with so much love!”

The 74-year-old Olympic gold medalist, who was married to Jenner (born Kristen Houghton) from 1991 to 2015, resorted to reposting snaps from fan accounts on Father’s Day of her daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who They remained eerily silent.

‘I love these tbts! In honor of Father’s Day!’ Caitlyn (born William) gushed via Instastory.

‘Love all the Father’s Day posts from followers! The best thing I’ve ever done in my life was being a father, my two youngest children!’

Jenner also reposted a childhood photo of her stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian, who had originally shared the image on her Snapchat, which showed her hugging her stepfather and posing with her brother Rob Kardashian.

The former decathlete spent the special day visiting her father William Hugh Jenner’s grave at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia.

‘On a special Father’s Day weekend trip!’ Caitlyn wrote in instagram.

‘I wish you all the best on this Father’s Day! Mine is buried in Arlington and I miss him and think about him every day! #Proud father.’

The 68-year-old mother stepped out in a navy jacket and matching baggy pants, featuring the Chanel logo and a pink floral print selected by stylist Dena Neustadter Giannini.

Kris had a completely contoured complexion under her black sunglasses and also accessorized it with a pink circle bag, gold earrings and silver rings.

Missing from Jenner’s side was her toyboy of the decade, Corey Gamble, whom she originally met at Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party in Ibiza.

Even though the Kardashian matriarch’s 43-year-old companion has never had children, she still greeted him alongside ex-husband #2 Caitlyn Jenner at their “all the dads in our lives” Father’s Day montage on Sunday .

The 74-year-old Olympic gold medalist resorted to reposting snaps from fan accounts on Father’s Day of her daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who remained eerily silent.

Caitlyn (born William) gushed via Instastory: ‘I love these tbts! In honor of Father’s Day! I love all the Father’s Day posts from the followers! The best thing I’ve ever done in my life was being a father, my two youngest children!’

Jenner also reposted a childhood photo of her stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian, who had originally shared the image on her Snapchat, which showed her hugging her stepfather and posing with her brother Rob Kardashian.

The former decathlete spent the special day visiting her father William Hugh Jenner’s grave at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia: ‘On a special Father’s Day weekend trip!’

Caitlyn’s stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian responded with a heart emoji

Jenner, formerly known as William Bruce Jenner, was married to Kris for 23 years, from 1991 to 2015, and was stepfather to Kris’ four children from his previous marriage: Khloe, Kourtney, Kim and Rob Kardashian; They are seen in a throwback snapshot

Last month Khloe and Kris Jenner expressed their disappointment with Caitlyn for her participation in the House of Kardashian documentary.

Kris currently produces and stars in the 10-episode fifth season of The Kardashians, airing Thursdays on Hulu.

Jenner’s stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian responded with a heart emoji.

Last month, Khloe and Kris Jenner expressed their disappointment in Caitlyn for her participation in the House of Kardashian documentary.

At the premiere of the fifth season of her Hulu series The Kardashians, Khloe questioned why Caitlyn would choose to participate in the project, which was critical of the Kardashian family.

Khloe said Caitlyn’s involvement in the documentary “hurts,” while Kris had a strong reaction after seeing a sneak peek of the project.

“There’s a new documentary about our family and apparently who’s been calling people who were once in our lives or are in our lives to do the documentary and no one really agreed to do it except Caitlyn,” Khloé explained.

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, was married to Kris for 23 years, from 1991 to 2015, and was stepmother to Kris’ four children from her previous marriage: Khloe, Kourtney, 45, Kim, 43, and Rob Kardashian. 37.

Kris currently produces and stars in the 10-episode fifth season of The Kardashians, airing Thursdays on Hulu.

On February 19, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff won reality show of the year at the People’s Choice Awards after winning the trophy for best documentary-reality series at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.