Kris Jenner Celebrates ‘Only’ Granddaughter North West’s 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute Post

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her ‘spectacular’ granddaughter North West a happy 11th birthday.

North, currently celebrating her big day in New York, is the eldest of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West’s four children.

The self-proclaimed ‘mom’ shared a carousel of throwback photos of North to honor the preteen’s big day.

‘Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, North!’ she wrote behind a photo of the Los Angeles native wearing a Simba costume from her recent performance in The Lion King.

"Watching you grow into the incredible, talented, creative young woman that you are has been one of the greatest joys of my life," she wrote.

The sweet note was behind a family photo of Jenner, Kardashian, North and a friend of the young woman.

‘Your confidence is inspiring and I am always amazed at how much energy, emotion and love you put into everything you do!!’ she wrote behind a photo of the two sharing a sweet moment while holding hands.

“Whether it’s your singing, dancing, writing, producing amazing music, your love of fashion, everything you do you put everything into it,” she wrote behind a photo of herself, the birthday girl and Kim.

The 68-year-old even praised the birthday girl for her acting debut, which initially received mixed reviews.

‘You are truly spectacular and unique. I’m very proud of your Lion King performance at the Hollywood Bowl. You’re a superstar, Northie,’ the loving grandmother said.

“I just can’t believe how fast you are growing and how creative you are, you are reaching for the stars and chasing your dreams,” he added behind a photo of the young man behind the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

‘Never stop dreaming big and shining. I love you a lot! Love, Lovey,’ she finished.

The message was written over a silly image of North carrying her famous mother Kim on her back.

Kris even posted the same pictures on her profile and wrote the same message, reaching her 52.2 million followers.

Fans went crazy with comments wishing Kanye West’s daughter a happy birthday, racking up more than 362,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

“Watching you grow into the incredible, talented, creative young woman that you are has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” she gushed on her IG Story.

'Never stop dreaming big and shining. I love you a lot! With love, Lovey,' Kris concluded.

One fan wrote: ‘Happy birthday North, I hope it’s amazing.’ Stay blessed!’ Another chimed in writing: “I love his style.”

North was born on June 15, 2013 to Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, who were married from 2014 to 2022.

The 11-year-old girl talked about her love of singing on the cover of ID last October, explaining that “acting is my favorite” and that the passion comes “mostly from me… and then a little bit from my dad.”