Kourtney Kardashian says she FINALLY moved in with husband Travis Barker after getting married over 2 years ago and reveals why it’s taken so long.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she is finally ready to move in with her husband Travis Barker.

The POOSH founder, 45, who married the Blink-182 drummer, 48, in May 2022, surprised her family with the big news on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians.

“Travis and I have really taken our time to figure out where it makes sense to live together because the kids are so comfortable in their spaces,” the reality star explained. “Looks like we’ve come up with a plan for now.”

She continued, “We’re going to move into his house, which is a block away, and then redo mine at the same time so we can all be together, living together under the same roof with the baby.”

Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with Shanna Moakler. The couple also welcomed their son Rocky in November.

In 2022, Kourtney opened up about the newlyweds’ living situation and told the Not skinny but not fat podcast that the blended family was doing well.

“We’re in a place where we’re figuring out how to combine our homes and our kids, and what life is like now,” she said at the time.

‘For the most part we’re putting those things in place. We have a family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at their house.

The family news comes after Travis played the proud dad supporting his son Landon at a fashion show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Blink-182’s drummer, 48 — who recently got a tattoo in tribute to his family — was spotted in the audience at Nahmias’ Spring/Summer 2025 menswear event, where his 20-year-old son walked the runway.

Wearing a simple white T-shirt, black shirt and matching pants, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband watched as Landon showed off several outfits for the high-end streetwear brand.

After the show, the musician flashed a peace sign while posing with his eldest son backstage.

During the event, Landon took the opportunity to take a photo with Machine Gun Kelly, who wowed the audience with an impressive performance after the parade.

The Pan Pacific Park gym was packed with stars, and actress Draya Michele also graced the event along with other notable personalities.

The outing comes a few days after Travis showed off his new body art on Instagram.

In a black and white photo, which appeared to have been taken by his tattoo artist, he showed off the ‘FAMILY’ ink that now covers his arm above his permanent sleeve.

In the same snapshot, he revealed a tribute to his son Rocky.

The eight-month-old baby’s nickname was seen permanently etched on the inside of her wrist, a tattoo she had previously teased with an image of her son’s name stencil.

Barker has a personal tradition of permanently engraving the names of each of his children on his body.

In addition to his Rocky tattoo, he already has the names of his three children, Landon, Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, on his lower back.

Kourtney is seen tenderly holding her son Rocky.

Travis also has a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, daughter of Shanna Moakler and boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya, who was five years old when her mother met her stepfather.

The youngest member of the Barker family, Alabama, 17, was born into the spotlight and appeared on the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers.

Earlier this year, he and his daughter also got a tattoo of Alabama shortly after she turned 18.

As part of his photo series, Barker shared a photo of him lying face down on a table at the tattoo parlor while receiving the latest addition to his extensive ink collection.

In the photo, he was shirtless and also showed off the numerous tattoos that covered his body.

Late last year, Barker and Kardashian welcomed their first child together amid Blink-182’s ongoing world tour.

Meanwhile, in March, Landon released his latest single Over You after he and Charli D’Amelio broke up in April after a year and a half of dating.

“Some people you will never get over until the day you die,” Barker said in a news release.

“Over You is a breakup song that resonates with me personally and I hope it resonates with you too,” he added.

Ex: The drummer was married to Shanna until 2008.

In the song, Landon sings, “I can’t get out of my bed, your voice inside my head/Our favorite song on repeat.”

Landon announced his and D’Amelio’s split in an Instagram statement in April.

“Hello everyone, I would like to inform you that Charli and I are no longer together,” he wrote.

“We broke up to focus on ourselves,” Landon continued. “We are still friends and we love each other very much.”