Knifeman kills one and seriously injures two more at Euro 2024 party in Germany before being shot dead by police

A knife-wielding man killed one person and seriously injured two more at a Euros party in Germany before being shot dead by police.

The 27-year-old Afghan national attacked an acquaintance with a “knife-like object” in his apartment in Wolmirstedt on Friday afternoon as Germans gathered in the streets to watch the start of the UEFA European Football Championship, police said today.

After fleeing the block of flats, the suspect ‘Soufian T’ ran with the bloody weapon towards a nearby orchard, brandishing the 10cm sword and threatening people, witnesses said.

When police responded to the scene, the man approached a quiet residential area where residents were sitting on a patio watching Scotland play Germany in Munich.

He appeared to lash out at random, stabbing a 75-year-old man twice in the back and a 50-year-old woman in the chest, seriously wounding them both, Bild reported.

The attacker fled after throwing a table at another guest, but was shot twice in the head by police as he attempted to launch another violent attack in their direction.

Police officers walk near the apartment building in Wolmirstedt, Germany, on Saturday, June 15.

The suspect, named only as Soufian T in German media, is believed to have turned around after arguing with an acquaintance on Friday.

The 23-year-old, also from Afghanistan, arrived at the attacker’s home in Wolmirstedt in the afternoon, shortly before 9 p.m.

Soufian T is suspected of stabbing him “repeatedly” before the victim could crawl to the stairs, where he died.

Graphic images shared in German media showed a large stain of dried blood on the third floor of the apartment block.

The man’s body was recovered this morning, authorities photographed carrying out a covered body on a stretcher.

The crime scene has also been sealed by the police.

The suspect left the scene and walked towards Genossenschaftsweg, where residents had gathered to watch football.

It is understood he entered a property where a party was being held and began attacking guests “at random”, according to image.

After attacking at least three people and leaving two with serious injuries, the suspect fled but was soon captured by police.

Police said the attacker, still armed with the same object, attacked officers called to the scene.

Two of the officers shot and wounded the man, who died shortly after at a hospital.

It is unclear whether the attack is considered terrorism-related.

The Interior Ministry for the state of Saxony-Anhalt, which includes Wolmirstedt, said police had increased their presence across the state.

Germany announced it would carry out border controls at all its borders during the European Championship in March to “protect this important international event as best as possible.”

The football tournament will take place in cities across Germany and will run until July 14.

The authorities are focusing on protection against Islamic terrorism, vandalism and cyber attacks, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Rheinische Post newspaper at the time.

Since then, attacks in France and Russia, and the threat of attacks on football stadiums by ISIS in April, have seen terrorist threat levels rise in Europe.

Temporary checks began on Friday in Germany, with hundreds of foreign officials called in from abroad to help.

Police question a man for questioning in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Faeser said he was not aware of “concrete plans” to attack the tournament.

“We are arming ourselves against all imaginable dangers with the maximum commitment of the security authorities,” he added before its start.

Last month, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan attacked and killed a police officer in Mannheim.

The 25-year-old attacker, identified by local media as Sulaiman A., stabbed while Islam critic Michael Stuerzenberger was speaking at an event against the “Islamization” of Europe.

A police officer was left in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery for several hours.