Kiss Me Kate Review: Dunbar? He’s Wunderbar in this sexy, daring revival, writes PATRICK MARMION

Forget the old sexual politics. The only real problem with Cole Porter’s musical Kiss Me Kate might be that it’s too crowded.

Opening last night in London, Bartlett Sher’s revival, starring Line Of Duty’s unlikely heartthrob Adrian Dunbar and Broadway diva Stephanie J Block, is a candy store of great songs, exciting dances, clever jokes and glorious characters .

The show centers on a 1940s production of Shakespeare’s Italian comedy, The Taming of the Shrew, which goes awry when the sex war on stage spills backstage, consuming protagonist Fred Graham (Dunbar) and his ex-wife. Lilli Vanessi (Block).

On the verge of going off the rails, the performance is saved by a pair of dazzled gangsters who insist that the show must go on, even if it’s at gunpoint.

Porter’s music and lyrics are tumultuously performed in the big company dance numbers Another Op’nin, Another Show and the fiery Too Darn Hot.

Opening last night in London, Bartlett Sher’s revival, starring Line Of Duty’s unlikely heartthrob Adrian Dunbar (right) and Broadway diva Stephanie J Block (left), is a candy store full of great singing, exciting dancing , clever jokes and glorious characters.

The show centers on a 1940s production of Shakespeare’s Italian comedy, The Taming of the Shrew, which goes awry when the sex war on stage spills backstage, consuming protagonist Fred Graham (Dunbar) and his ex-wife. Lilli Vanessi (Block).

But there is intimacy too: in the warring protagonists’ duet, Wunderbar, which gives way to Block’s searing I Hate Men and Dunbar’s sad recollections of past conquests, Where Is the Life?

And that’s not to mention the best musical comedy song of all time: Brush Up Your Shakespeare (‘just recite a few lines from Othella and they’ll think you’re a great guy…’).

Naturally, it all depends on the lead couple and with Dunbar and Block they have struck gold.

Luciano Pavarotti, it is not.

But Dunbar’s Fred has a nice resonant baritone, with a touch of Ulster nasality for extra vibrato. And he’s also got a great nose for comedy, with a playful touch of Larry David of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame.

Block is a strawberry mezzo-soprano who brings dignity and pride to Fred’s ex Lilli. But she also has delicious comedic instincts, and she stuffs a string of sausages into her cleavage like the fiery Kate in Shakespeare’s comedy.

And she holds all the cards in the behind-the-scenes story that includes a romance with the funny American regimental general played by Peter Davison.

But there is intimacy too: in the warring protagonists’ duet, Wunderbar, which gives way to Block’s searing I Hate Men and Dunbar’s sad recollections of past conquests, Where Is the Life?

On Saturday night the show was canceled when the weld broke on one of the wheels that spins the revolution. The metaphorical wheels, however, are reassuring: This is a show that could work and work.

Best of all, he claims that the misogyny in Shakespeare’s work is obvious historical nonsense.

Georgina Onuorah goes for more girl power as the naïve Lois Lane, who brings the house down with her sexy, sassy swagger in Always True To You, while Charlie Stemp is radiant and flexible as her boyfriend, Bill.

But the show will surely be remembered for the glorious double act of Nigel Lindsay (cheek cotton for Brando-style bags) and the deadpan Hammed Animashaun as the two New Yoik gangsters.

It would be a mistake not to mention the brick building of a set that keeps the action moving with a carousel of scenery: backstage in Baltimore and onstage in Padua.

On Saturday night the show was canceled when the weld broke on one of the wheels that spins the revolution. The metaphorical wheels, however, are reassuring: this is a show that could go on and on.