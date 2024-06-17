King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands bestows rare honor on former Dutch tennis ace

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands awarded a former Dutch tennis player the Order of the House of Orange during a small ceremony in The Hague on Monday, before a beaming Queen Máxima.

The Dutch king, 57, placed the orange medal tied to a wide orange ribbon around the neck of former professional tennis player Richard Krajicek, 52, at Noordeinde Palace, the royal residence used for official receptions.

This honor is reserved for those who have left a significant mark on Dutch society.

Krajicek, the only Dutch player to win a major singles title, triumphed at Wimbledon in 1996 after knocking out Pete Sampras in the quarterfinals.

In 1997, the former tennis player launched the Krajicek Foundation to help children from disadvantaged areas of the Netherlands establish an active, healthy lifestyle and develop confidence through playing sports.

King Willem-Alexander (left) of the Netherlands awarded former Dutch tennis player Richard Krajicek (center) the Order of the House of Orange on Monday, as Queen Máxima (right) looked on

The occasion was in a celebratory spirit as Dutch royals Krajicek and his wife, Dutch television presenter and former model Daphne Deckers, drank champagne.

Krajicek, Dafne, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima offered to toast

The small ceremony was attended only by King Willem-Alexander, Krajicek, Krajicek’s wife, Dutch television presenter and former model Daphne Deckers, and Queen Máxima.

While the two men looked dapper in suits and ties, their wives added some glamor to the event with suits in different shades of blue.

Queen Máxima, 53, wore a turquoise satin dress for the occasion, in which she was photographed for the first time in April at a reception in The Hague for the president of Nigeria.

Worn over a simple white top, Queen Máxima’s fitted blazer cinched at the waist while matching wide-leg trousers created a truly modern look.

The mother-of-three wore her blonde hair down and slicked back behind her ears to reveal a pair of turquoise and gold earrings.

Daphne Deckers, who married Krajicek in 1999, looked equally elegant in a knee-length blue dress.

The occasion was in a celebratory spirit as Dutch royalty and their guests toasted with champagne and King Willem-Alexander gave a speech.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are back in the Netherlands after a trip to New York City last week, where the couple put on a display of love.

Looking dapper in a dark suit, King Willem-Alexander, 57, gave a speech at the small ceremony held at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague.

The Dutch royal family wrapped up their four-day tour of the United States with a stroll along the Brooklyn Heights boardwalk.

Walking arm in arm, they met local residents and saw some of the city’s best-known landmarks.

The King and Queen looked stunning in matching ensembles: Máxima in an elegant blue dress with a sheer printed cape on top and her husband in an electric blue suit with a pale blue tie.

The couple was seen posing with the Hudson River and the stunning New York skyline as a backdrop, before taking a stroll along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade arm in arm.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima arrived in the United States last Monday (June 10) for a four-day tour of the United States, beginning their visit in Atlanta and Savannah in Georgia before traveling north to Albany and the city from New York.