King Frederick of Denmark and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, 13, donned football shirts to wish their country “good luck” at the European Championship.

Denmark’s King Frederick

On Instagram, the 56-year-old monarch wished the team “good luck” in their match against Slovenia from the gardens of Fredensborg Palace.

The father of four smiled proudly alongside his youngest children, 13-year-old twins Josephine and Vincent, and wrote: “It will start shortly, and in our house we are almost ready for the start of the Denmark match.”

“My family and I wish @herrerlandsholdet the best of luck in the European Championship.”

Josephine looked radiant as she smiled for the photo and adorned her football shirt with an elegant pearl necklace.

King Frederick Euro 2024 against Slovenia.

Meanwhile, his twin brother Prince Vincent looked cheerful as he smiled for the group photo.

Frederik looked every inch the proud father as he hugged his two youngest children.

Despite the family’s hopes for Denmark’s success, the team tied with Slovenia, which is 57th in the FIFA rankings.

Denmark’s next match will be the team’s game against England on Thursday, a match which the Prince of Wales is expected to attend.

“The Prince of Wales, President of the Football Association, will attend the UEFA Euro 2024 group stage match between England and Denmark at the Frankfurt Arena on Thursday 20 June,” the Palace said in a recent statement. .

Queen Mary of Denmark was absent from the family photograph, as well as the couple’s eldest children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, and Princess Elizabeth, 17.

Maria’s absence comes amid rumors of marital strife since the King was photographed enjoying an evening in Madrid with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova last year.

The publication of the photos prompted Genoveva, 47, to issue a statement denying a romantic relationship between her and royalty and criticizing the “malicious” rumors.

Queen Mary was absent from the good luck post, taken from her home in Fredensborg (seen June 2024)

King Frederick ), Princess Isabella (right) and Prince Vincent (left) from the balcony of Frederick VIII’s Palace, Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen

It comes after King Frederick X and Queen Mary of Denmark formed a united front as they commemorated the 175th anniversary of the Constitution in Copenhagen this month.

Mary arrived at Holmen Church looking typically elegant in a bright pink long-sleeved dress and a complimentary orange hat.

The Australian-born queen’s dress featured a gold clasp belt and voluminous puff sleeves. The royal, 52, styled her brunette hair into a sleek updo to reveal her sparkling flower earrings.

Meanwhile, the father of four donned a crisp navy suit with a maroon tie for the event, also known as Grundlovsdag, which celebrates the day Denmark’s Constitution was first signed in 1853.

Also joining the reigning couple for the occasion were Queen Margaret of Denmark, 84, who abdicated the throne in January, and her sister Princess Benedikte, 80.

Margrethe, who reigned over Denmark for 52 years, made a stylish display in an all-white ensemble, complete with a wide-brimmed hat not unlike her daughter-in-law’s.

Continuing the haute couture display, Princess Benedikte opted for a deep purple coat and an off-white mid-length dress with a floral print.

Accompanying senior members of the Danish royal family to the event was the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, 46.

Once inside the church, the royal family took a front row seat for the service, celebrating Denmark’s Constitution, which outlines the country’s democratic values.

It comes after King Frederick and Queen Mary appeared on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace for the monarch’s birthday.

The father of four celebrated his first birthday since ascending the throne on May 26 and greeted a crowd of royal admirers who had gathered outside the residence.

For the occasion, Mary opted for a bright pink long-sleeved dress, which matched perfectly with her mother-in-law’s fuchsia dress.

Her dress featured a ruffled dropped hem and voluminous gathered sleeves. The royal styled her brunette hair in loose waves and wore an elegant gold bracelet.

Frederik and Mary were joined on the balcony by their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Elizabeth, 17, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13.

Isabella cut a sophisticated figure in a blue wrap dress with a floral print and puffed sleeves.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Josephine looked elegant in a knee-length light blue and white floral dress with sheer sleeves.

The family of six was joined on the balcony by Queen Margaret, 84, who abdicated in January after a 52-year reign. The mother-of-two looked glamorous in a bright pink midi dress with short sleeves.

Margrethe pulled her hair into her signature bun and showed off a dazzling flower-shaped brooch.