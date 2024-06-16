King Charles looks dapper as he arrives at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo, with Princess Diana’s twin nieces, Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, among the event’s shining stars.

King Charles cut an elegant figure as he arrived at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo on Sunday afternoon, where guests also included Princess Diana’s twin nieces.

The 75-year-old monarch brought a royal touch to the final day of the prestigious tournament, which was held this year in Egham, Surrey.

Guests at the exclusive event also included Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, 31, the twin daughters of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer.

Sponsored by Cartier since 2012, the Cartier Queen’s Cup is one of the largest polo tournaments in the world and features some of the best players and ponies in the sport.

The tournament takes place over three weeks and the first trophy was awarded by the king’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1960.

King Charles looked dapper as he arrived at the Cartier Queen’s Cup Polo on Sunday.

Charles’ appearance came just one day after the long-awaited Trooping The Color ceremony in London, where he was accompanied by the Princess of Wales for his official birthday.

Charles wore his favorite Moscot sunglasses along with a light beige suit, a stylish navy, red and gold striped tie and brown suede shoes.

Royal blood: Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the Cartier Queen’s Polo in Egham on Sunday

Lady Eliza Spencer wore a summery white short-sleeved dress with a belt, combined with gold accessories.

Lady Amelia complemented her twin sister in a white silk shirt and light pants, with gold accessories.

Now following in their footsteps, Charles seemed all smiles as he arrived at the glittering sporting event, even with the unseasonable weather awaiting the occasion.

Both the king and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, are receiving cancer treatment, and the monarch recently announced that he would return to public duties.

In February, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he had been diagnosed with a type of cancer, other than prostate cancer, that was discovered while the King was being treated at the private clinic in London for an enlarged prostate.

Charles initially postponed his public-facing duties but resumed them in late April, speaking of his “shock” at being diagnosed with cancer while meeting patients during a visit to University College Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Center in downtown London.

For the occasion yesterday, King Charles III traveled in a carriage with Queen Camilla, unlike last year’s ceremony due to her illness, and inspected the officers and guards on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall from the carriage in place on horseback

At today’s polo, Charles seemed to be in good shape and interacting with the guests around him.

Among those in attendance were the glamorous Spencer sisters and Lady Amelia opted for a sophisticated white silk blouse and trousers, paired with gold accessories.

Her twin sister, Lady Eliza, accessorized her in a short-sleeved white belted dress.

The brothers grew up in South Africa but moved to the UK three years ago and have enjoyed the high fashion scene ever since.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2021, the duo spoke about their childhood in the wealthy South African suburb of Constantia, admitting that they do not use their titles outside the UK and that they had a “normal, happy childhood”.

Queen of pop at the Polo: The singer Mabel, 28, made an appearance at the prestigious event

No Trippin’ today: music creator Kara Marni wore a distinctive and elegant polka dot suit

Golden girl: actress and influencer Nikkita Chadha was among those attending the polo event

When asked what they like to do with their father Charles, the twins referred to childhood memories.

They explained: ‘Football, competitive croquet, hide and seek. Growing up, the house was always busy, full of family and friends.

Other attendees at the event included popular Swedish singer Mabel, Trippin singer Kara Marni and actress Nikkita Chadha.

Charles’s attendance at the polo coincided with Father’s Day and came just hours after the Royal Family’s X account shared images of the King and his late father, Prince Philip, taken from the BFI archive.

The Prince of Wales also shared a photo of him playing football with the King. The photo of William and Charles together in the gardens of Kensington Palace was taken on June 12, 1984.

“Happy Father’s Day, Dad,” read the social media post, personally signed by William.

The photo shows William, almost two years old, in short dungarees and a blue striped blouse, and the King in a gray double-breasted suit kicking a small soccer ball.

Later that year, William would have a younger brother, and the Duke of Sussex would be born in September.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led Father’s Day tributes this morning with a touching video montage of Charles and Philip (pictured)

The Prince of Wales shared a photo (pictured) of him playing football with the King to mark Father’s Day.