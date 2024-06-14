King Charles is “delighted” by Kate Middleton’s brave decision to attend Trooping the Color tomorrow after her chemotherapy treatment.

King Charles is “delighted” by the Princess of Wales’ brave decision to attend Trooping the Color as she continues to battle cancer.

Kate, 42, who revealed in March that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease, today issued a candid statement saying she is making “good progress” in her treatment.

The Princess will not return to full-time public duties but said she now feels well enough to undertake a small number of public engagements in the coming months, including attending the King’s official birthday parade tomorrow.

The King is “delighted” that his daughter-in-law is joining the royal family and about tomorrow’s events and “looks forward to all elements of the day,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

It is understood Kate spoke to the King in advance about attending tomorrow’s festivities.

King Charles is “delighted” by the Princess of Wales’ brave decision to attend Trooping the Color as she continues to battle cancer, a Buckingham spokesperson said. Charles is pictured with Queen Camilla on March 31, 2024 in Windsor.

Kate, 42, who revealed in March that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of the disease, today issued a candid statement saying she is making “good progress” in her treatment.

Kate will be joined by her three children: Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, nine; and six-year-old Prince Louis in a carriage for the traditional Trooping the Color procession.

The Welsh will later join other royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the flyover.

The princess is and remains the colonel of the Irish Guards, but under the circumstances, Lieutenant General James Bucknall receives the salute on her behalf.

Number 10 and the Cabinet have been informed of the Princess’s decision to attend the Trooping, and have informed the opposition parties.

Asked how the princess was feeling, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “As she has said, she is making good progress and is looking forward to joining the family tomorrow.”

“As you said in your message, and as anyone who receives chemotherapy will know, you have good days and bad days.”

Kensington Palace said it would not comment further on his treatment and how long it is expected to last.

A stunning new portrait of the Princess of Wales taken in Windsor this week by Matt Porteous

The Princess of Wales’ statement issued today by Kensington Palace

The Princess wrote a moving personal message today thanking the public for their support following her cancer diagnosis.

She revealed that her treatment is ongoing and will continue for several months. but kate He said he is experiencing “good days and bad days” while undergoing chemotherapy.

He has begun working from home, holding meetings with his foundation and the Kensington Palace team, and hopes to “join some public engagements over the summer,” he shared, but emphasized, “I’m not out of the woods yet.”

She said in her statement: “I’m making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.” On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to letting your body rest.

‘But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.

‘My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On days when I’m feeling pretty good, it’s a pleasure to get involved in school life, spend personal time doing the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to work a little from home.’

He added: “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out of the woods yet.”

‘I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.’

To celebrate the news, Kensington Palace has also released a stunning new portrait of the princess taken at Windsor Castle this week by Matt Porteous, which shows her looking good and in a reflective mood.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also said it is “wonderful news” that the Princess of Wales is joining the royal family in Trooping the Colour.

During a press conference at the G7 in Italy, he said: ‘It’s obviously wonderful, wonderful news. The whole country will support the Princess of Wales in her recovery.

“I saw her statement before, I thought it was brave, I thought it was honest and I’m sure it will bring enormous comfort to many other people who are dealing with similar health problems, so I think she deserves a huge kudos for what she said and it will be great to see her there tomorrow.”

(From left) Prince George, Kate, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color on June 17, 2023

Kate was last seen at a royal event attending church in Sandringham on December 25, 2023.

It is believed that the princess decided to return to the public spotlight for her first public appearance in Trooping because family is very important to her and she wanted to be there to support her husband and children.

Sources have stressed that he should continue to be allowed to live a “normal private life”, especially while he recovers.

Your return to work is considered one of the first steps to regain strength.

The Mail exclusively revealed last month that the princess had been inundated with thousands upon thousands of cards, letters and gifts, many of them from people sharing their own personal stories.

She has taken the time to personally read as many as she can and has been “really moved.”