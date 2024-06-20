King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive side by side at Ascot while Zara and Sophie go all out for Ladies’ Day.

The royal family enjoyed another day of affection at Ascot today as the King and Queen arrived in a carriage with the Duke and Duchess and Devonshire.

The King, who did not attend the racecourse yesterday in favor of the investitures, opted for a classic top hat and tails look, pairing a gray suit with a complementary light blue waistcoat and pink tie.

Meanwhile, the Queen, who yesterday attended with her stepson Prince William and in-laws Carole and Michael Middleton, wore an all-white look with a standout emerald green brooch.

The couple were joined by their keen equestrian niece Zara Tindall and her husband Mike.

Zara, 43, wowed in an all-blue ensemble as she rode in a carriage alongside the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon.

The King and Queen arrive at Ascot today for the third day of the race.

The monarchs arrived with the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire

Zara Tindall, an equestrian enthusiast, wowed in a blue outfit at the race

Also in attendance were Zara’s mother Princess Anne, who is also an Olympic equestrian, and her husband Admiral Timothy Laurence.

The billionaire Aga Khan’s daughter, Princess Zahra Aga Khan, joined the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in another carriage.

Princess Margaret’s children, the Earl of Snowden and Lady Sarah Chatto also joined the royal procession.

Glamorous racegoers have put their best foot forward as they arrive at Royal Ascot in the sunshine today to kick off Ladies Day.

Floral summer dresses, vibrant dresses and statement headpieces were on display this morning as thousands of revelers descended on Berkshire Racecourse.

Spectacular hats seemed to be the order of the day, with beaming race-goers showing off an array of fabulous fascinators and extravagant hats.

One guest decided to stand out from the crowd with a balloon-themed headpiece, while another opted for a fireworks-themed creation.

Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of the UK racing calendar, began on Tuesday with the Queen Anne Stakes and runs until Saturday.

The beaming guests turned the racecourse into a sea of ​​colorful ensembles as they stepped out for the prestigious occasion.

Those trying to catch attention in the crowd of thousands opted for unique hats, including a unicorn-themed creation and even an owl design.

Novelty hats seemed to be the biggest trend of the day, with one person appearing in a burger-inspired hat and another showing off a checkerboard headdress.

The extravagant, gravity-defying style of hats is permitted in most areas of Ascot, except the Royal Enclosure.

Zara opted for the blue midi dress with puffed sleeves Juliana by Rebecca Vallance

The King’s niece surely pulled out all the stops for Ladies’ Day

Sophie wowed in an all-white ensemble with bold floral prints.

The King led the royal procession with his wife

Former England rugby professional Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, wore a gray suit.

“A hat or headdress with a solid base four inches in diameter is mandatory in the Royal Enclosure,” the Royal Ascot website explained.

‘Headdresses are not allowed. Novelty hats (i.e., those that are excessively large or that promote or market any product or brand) are not permitted.

This year’s meeting will have a total prize money of £10 million. This is a record amount for Royal Ascot. Minimum winnings for the eight Group 1 races will be £650,000.

It was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared that Ascot was ideal for “horses galloping at full speed” and today it has become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.

For the first time in its 313-year history, Ascot Racecourse announced the appointment of a creative director this year.

The King, known for his chatty demeanor, would surely greet guests at the event.

The King, who recently underwent cancer treatment, greeted guests

Charles and Camilla seemed delighted to meet the crowd.

British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher was responsible for creating the annual Lookbook and Millinery Collective in 2024, which set the style tone for the year and often inspired racegoers’ outfits.

He is known for his classic silhouettes and modern gender-fluid clothing; Their Spring/Summer 2023 collection included corset designs for both men and women.

The Cheshire-born designer, whose first client was the eccentric Harry Styles, said GQ in 2023: ‘The idea of ​​a piece of clothing being for a specific gender is very fun.

‘I understand that something like a bra is designed to perform, but when it comes to a shirt, why would we apply gender to something like that? And the same thing happens to me with the corset.’

Former One Direction member Harry, whose style includes jumpsuits, feather boas, skirts and dresses, became Daniel’s first customer after buying all the short-sleeved boxy shirts from the designer’s graduated collection in 2015.

“Harry had a big impact on my career,” Daniel admitted. GQ in 2020. ‘At 24 years old I couldn’t believe what was happening.’

Since then, the designer’s career has gone from strength to strength, with celebrities including James McAvoy, Robert Pattinson, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Corrin and Emerald Fennell sporting his looks.

The Central Saint Martins graduate also designed for some of the world’s most prestigious houses, including Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and JW Anderson, and served as artistic director of Italian brand Fiorucci between 2019 and 2023.

He was nominated for the LVMH Prize in 2017, won the European semi-final of the International Woolmark Prize and was named Breakthrough Designer of the Year at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

After many successful seasons showing his collections at London Fashion Week, Daniel participated in the Netflix series ‘Next In Fashion’, which took him to the final.

Commenting on his latest appointment, Daniel said: “I am delighted to be appointed as Ascot’s first creative director and to have jumped into the new role.”

‘I’m keen to encapsulate the rich heritage of the racecourse whilst adopting unique dress codes, adding a contemporary touch to bring a style that Ascot hasn’t seen before.

‘By 2024, I want to inspire racegoers to push the boundaries with their own unique style and immerse themselves in the opportunity to embrace their own creativity – and what better occasion than Royal Ascot!

“I’m so excited to reveal the next evolution of the world-renowned brand’s style direction and can’t wait for the vision to become a reality.”