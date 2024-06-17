Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing an all-gray outfit with black sunglasses and a furry purse on Monday morning in New York City.

The 43-year-old TV diva was organizing a shopping spree for her daughter North West’s 11th birthday.

The young women wore pale pink T-shirts that said I Heart NW with pink and white plaid pajama pants and pink crocodiles as they waited for their car outside a luxury hotel.

Two of the children have very famous relatives: both are singers, actresses and businessmen.

Can you guess who they are?

The girls are Maxwell Drew Johnson, Jessica Simpson’s eldest daughter.

The other is Selena Gomez’s younger half-sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

North, Maxwell and Gracie have been close friends for many years and often go out to play together.

Kim took North and her friends on a pedicab ride around New York City. The group was made up of seven pedicabs. Then they went shopping, paid for by billionaire Kim.

The day before, Kim was seen taking North’s friends on her private jet.

He rented a party bus that made several stops throughout the day, including at Joe’s New York Pizza in Greenwich Village.

His photo was taken eating a slice of cheese pizza while standing.

The reality TV star bent the wider end of the pizza slice slightly as she put it in her mouth.

Jessica, left, has three children; the oldest is Max. Selena, on the right, spends a lot of time with her younger sister Gracie; seen in may

For the festive outing, the mother of four wore a short-sleeved light gray shirt with a fitted dark gray tank top on top.

She added matching gray leggings and brown open-toe pumps to her casual and comfortable look that allowed her to keep up with a group of 11-year-olds.

Previously, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed her strange preference for pizza.

On the Nov. 15 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, he ordered a slice of pizza in New York City and then proceeded to remove the cheese.

‘Is it weird that I don’t like cheese on pizza? I just like bread,’ she asked as she peeled the topping off the crust. Then she took another slice and removed the cheese again before eating it.

At North’s party, Kim appeared to eat the cheese.

The pizzeria was just one stop away from the birthday party bus. Kim also took North and her friends to Paint Me Bear, Serendipity 3, and an indoor amusement park.

North and her friends sported pink pajama pants that read “I (heart) NY,” as well as matching black shirts that had “North’s 11th Birthday Party” printed on the front.

Kim was also joined by some close friends, including La La Anthony and media personality Kai Cenat, during the birthday celebration.

Grandma Kris Jenner didn’t make the trip to New York City with North, but she did wish her ‘spectacular’ granddaughter a happy 11th birthday on Instagram.

‘Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, North!’ she wrote behind a photo of the Los Angeles native wearing a Simba costume from her recent performance in The Lion King.

“Watching you grow into the incredible, talented, creative young woman that you are has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he wrote.

‘Your confidence is inspiring and I am always amazed at how much energy, emotion and love you put into everything you do!!’ she wrote.

“Whether it’s your singing, dancing, writing, producing amazing music, your love of fashion, everything you do you put everything into it,” she wrote behind a photo of herself, the birthday girl and Kim.