Kim Kardashian shows off her stunning curves in a daring illusion dress and bizarre nude leggings after Kanye West’s ex-wife Bianca Censori copied her iconic ‘boob tape’ look.

She is no stranger to flaunting her incredible curves.

And Kim Kardashian continued to turn heads in another jaw-dropping ensemble as she enjoyed a night out with pal Chris Appleton on Thursday.

The SKIMS mogul, 43, donned a daring illusion dress with matching matching nude leggings while out for the night.

Kim showed off her curves in a tight velvet dress that gave the illusion of a much more revealing look.

The star paired the look with extravagant matching sheer leggings and clear perspex heels, which matched her platinum blonde locks aptly.

The star’s exit seemed particularly timely as it came after her ex Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, appeared to take inspiration from her iconic ‘boob tape’ look.

On Thursday, the Yeezy architect was spotted wearing nude straps that barely concealed her nipples to dinner in Paris, France, with West, 47.

Bianca’s daring top, which was attached to a pair of low-rise capris, looked a lot like Kim’s now-iconic “boob band” bra that debuted in 2016.

But instead of wearing it publicly, Kim has only used duct tape to create a gravity-defying cleavage beneath her incredible red carpet appearance.

Kim’s method involves securing large amounts of tape from the top of her shoulders to her ribcage, resembling Bianca’s barely-there suspenders.

It comes as the billionaire promotes the upcoming launch of new lip glosses for her beauty brand SKKN.

On Wednesday, she uploaded her latest marketing video, which showed her frolicking in an open field.

Appealing to her 362 million followers, she wrote in the caption: “Meet your new summer essentials from @skkn: a soft, sheer lip gloss that builds color and shine with every swipe and a highlighter that catches the light and can be built with a luminous finish effortlessly.”

Kim accessorized her outfit with striking nude perspex heels that completed the bizarre outfit.

The two were married from 2014 until the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality filed for divorce in February 2021.

The Chicago-raised rapper-turned-designer married Australian architect Bianca Censori in 2022.

Kim dated comedian Pete Davidson from October 2021 to August 2022.