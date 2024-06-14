Kevin Spacey refuses to call his latest film role a “comeback” and admits he felt “self-conscious” on set following sexual assault allegations.

Kevin Spacey has admitted he felt “self-conscious” on the set of his new film, Peter Five Eight, because he wanted to make sure other people working on the film “were treated well” after he was acquitted of assault charges. sexual.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, the 64-year-old actor, who broke down in tears during a TV interview with Piers Morgan earlier this week, said he was “honoured to be working” again but couldn’t see his role. in the daring thriller as his great ‘comeback’.

Spacey plays a hitman named Peter, who infiltrates a small town at the behest of his shady boss to murder a real estate agent named Sam, and says he had no qualms about playing a “bad guy,” a despite everything he has. He has been accused in recent years.

“I try not to judge the characters I play, and it was important to me not to let outside noises influence what I could bring to a character,” Spacey explained.

“The audience can label a character as ‘good’ or ‘bad,’ but my job is to interpret characters without judging them.”

‘So I’m not worried about taking on any role. Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes or ideas can be a very empathetic experience,” he continued, before adding: “I didn’t think of this film – or any production I might be involved with – as a ‘comeback’; although I can understand why some might think that way.’

When asked what it was like to be in front of the camera again, Spacey, who was written out of the hit Netflix series House of Cards in 2017, revealed: “I think I was probably more focused on everyone else having a good experience.”

“I’d like to think that’s what I’ve always done, but I was probably more aware of my role in ensuring that others were treated well and got what they needed to be able to do their best.”

The American Beauty star, who photographed Peter Five Eight in California between late 2021 and early 2022, admitted he wasn’t inspired by any of his previous characters for the role and said everyone on set was “welcoming and nice to work”. with.’

“I tried to treat this as a new experience, trust my director and serve the script as best I could,” Spacey told DailyMail.com, before explaining why he refused to see this as a “turning point” in his 40 years. career.

“I try to never put that much pressure on any role, every job is about the job itself,” Spacey said. ‘It is not my place to comment on whether or not something may be a turning point. My role is to get up every day and embrace every experience that is offered to me as an opportunity.’

Spacey was one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood when allegations of sexual misconduct were made.

In July last year, Spacey faced trial at Southwark Crown Court on nine counts of sexual offenses in a case involving four men. He vehemently denied his claims and the jury acquitted him of all charges.

Spacey admitted that he doesn’t see the film as a “comeback” or a “turning point” in his career.

Spacey played the role of Frank Underwood on the Netflix series House of Cards from 2013 to 2017.

Last month, celebrities including Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson called for Spacey to be allowed to resume his acting career in Hollywood after being acquitted of sexual assault charges.

Stephen Fry, F. Murray Abraham and Sir Trevor Nunn have also come to the two-time Oscar winner’s defense since Channel 4 aired a documentary called Spacey Unmasked on May 6.

When asked what their support means to him, Spacey told DailyMail.com: “I know how difficult it is to speak up in those moments. Many people have offered me kind words of support behind the scenes in private, but Sharon, Liam, Murray, Stephen, Trevor and others speaking publicly is something I will never forget.

The Usual Suspects actor also shared his opinion on whether or not he feels cancel culture has reached dangerous levels when it comes to the court of public opinion.

“I think a lot of people confuse their feelings with facts and their opinions with the law,” Spacey shared.

“It’s called the court of public opinion precisely because it’s opinion, and everyone should always have the right to have their opinion, but if we don’t respect real courts, we all run the risk of the whole system being shut down.”

In terms of looking to the future and what’s next in his career, Spacey said, “I’ve always said that as an actor, most of the time you don’t get to choose the job, it chooses you.” And I think that’s more evident to me today than it has been in many years.

“I am honored to work and look forward to continuing to find inspiring collaborators and material that challenges and excites me.”

Peter Five Eight is now streaming on multiple platforms, including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.