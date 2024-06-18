Kevin Costner Recalls His Secret Meeting with Prince William After Almost Casting Princess Diana in The Bodyguard 2: “He Said, ‘You Know, My Mom Likes You.'”

Kevin Costner revealed he had a “very sweet conversation” with William, Prince of Wales, 15 years after almost casting his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the sequel to his 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard, which grossed $411. millions of dollars.

Tragically, Diana died, aged 36, in a car accident in 1997, the day after the first draft of the script was completed, so the Yellowstone star, 69, scrapped the film, but is now revealing More behind-the-scenes details. .

‘I was going to do a second one of Bodyguard. That was really flying down the tracks in a very quiet way because that’s how I operate. “I really keep things to myself,” Kevin said. People on Tuesday.

“So when it finally came out that Princess Diana was maybe going to do that, we talked. It was very sweet, and Sarah (Duchess of York) was the one who organized this. Sarah was very cool, the duchess, when she could have said, “Well, I’m a princess too! What about me?”

‘She did not do it. She didn’t do that at all. She was like, “No, I’m going to make this happen, Kev.” And she did it. I always respected her because she never inserted herself.

Years later, Costner was in England and the people of the future king of England approached him to meet.

“I’ve never talked about this,” the two-time Oscar winner said.

“But I can do it because I respect him a lot, but I think it’s a worthwhile story about him, and since we talked about this, I’ve had an incredibly unusual, mostly beautiful life.” And so we gathered in this room where the chairs were still stacked on top of chairs.

‘It was just us, I’m sure there was someone (waiting outside) but it was someone I knew. There was no one else. She came over, we sat down, shook hands, and the first thing out of her mouth was, “You know, my mom likes you.”

Blushing, Kevin replied ‘I know’ to William and they talked for about half an hour.

“I’ll never say what we talked about, but it was very sweet,” Costner smiled.

‘And we just chatted and we both parted ways. And we never became pen pals or did anything like that. But I have very good memories of who he was, how they approached me and what we talked about.

The Modern West frontman has been hard at work promoting his $100 million-budgeted two-part western Horizon: An American Saga, which will eventually become a four-parter.

The Emmy winner spent $38 million of his own money and mortgaged a beachfront property in Santa Barbara to help finance his two-part epic before and after the Civil War, which hits U.S. theaters on December 28. June and August 16.

Kevin produced, wrote, directed and stars as Hayes Ellison in Horizon: An American Saga, which received a seven-minute ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19.

Worryingly, Horizon Part One currently has a dismal critical approval rating of 43% (out of 28 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes.

“There were so many things moving. “I had this money available, these movies were committed, 300 or 400 people working on them,” Costner explained.

‘If you’re in a storm and you’re the only one on deck holding the helm, and you’re just trying to get the rain and salt water out of your eyes, you can’t let go of the helm. I just haven’t been able to let go of the steering wheel.’

The Emmy winner continued: ‘The bet is to ignore my heart and ignore it that whispers to me.

What I can say is that I have had an incredible life. “I’ve been hurt, but I’ve had an amazing life and I’m grateful for that.”

The film also stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson and Jamie Campbell Bower.