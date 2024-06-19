Kevin Costner claims the royal family turned on him after he said Princess Diana agreed to star in a sequel to The Bodyguard.

Kevin Costner has revealed that the royal family “turned on him” after claiming Princess Diana was in talks to appear in a sequel to The Bodyguard shortly before her death in 1997.

The actor, 69, said the royal family did not believe the late princess had agreed to star in a sequel to the original 1992 film in which Kevin starred with Whitney Houston.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Kevin said: “When Diana passed away, about a year later it was leaked that I was doing ‘Bodyguard 2’ with her. And what happened was the royal family turned against me a little bit.

‘Like, ‘No, that’s not true.’ And he actually got a little ugly. And I left it like that for a while. He became more and more uglier.”

Kevin told how he approached Sarah, Duchess of York, who introduced him to Princess Diana and asked for his help.

He said: ‘I finally called Sarah and said, ‘Sarah, you have to tell me who is leading the charge on this.’ She says, ‘No, no, no, Kev, you don’t want to talk to them.’ I said, ‘Yes, I want it.’

“I called them and said, ‘I’m telling you something, you have to stop because it’s true.’ And if you don’t stop, I’ll start. Because it was.”

At the time Kevin was attempting to make a sequel to The Bodyguard, Diana had separated from Charles and was estranged from the royal family.

He recalled: “What happened was I started talking to her through Sarah and I said, ‘Look, I’m going to do ‘Bodyguard 2′ and I think I can build this around you.” Would you be interested?’ ‘

‘And she says, ‘Yes. My life is about to change.’ I didn’t really delve into it, but I thought I understood what she was saying.

He added: ‘She was very sweet and we talked. The second time we talked she said, ‘Will there be a kissing scene?’ I said, ‘Do you want there to be one?’

“She said, ‘Yes,’ and I said, ‘Then we’ll do it.'” He wasn’t going to make a whole romance about her. But there was going to be a time when we would. And she was very sweet about this.

Kevin decided not to go ahead with the sequel after Diana died in a car accident in Paris in August 1997. He explained: “I couldn’t replace Princess Di.”

The Bodyguard earned $411 million at the box office, becoming the second highest-grossing film of 1992 (Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner appear in the film)

Kevin first spoke about the scrapped Bodyguard sequel in 2012, saying the plot would revolve around him protecting Diana’s character from stalkers and paparazzi.

Kevin revealed that years later he met Diana’s son, Prince William, who wanted to meet the actor when he was in Scotland.

He said: ‘We met in a room. There is no one in the room. I sat across from him and he looked at me and said, ‘My mom likes you.’

“It was the sweetest, gentlest thing. He believed the story, and believe it or not, after the conversation with the royal family, about two years later, the butler came out and said, ‘Yes, that was true what Kevin was saying.’ , that she (Diana) was going to do it.

The film’s accompanying soundtrack remained the best-selling soundtrack of all time with sales of over 50 million worldwide.