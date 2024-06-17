Kevin Costner, 69, opens up about ‘tough times’ as the ‘single dad’ of seven admits he’s been left ‘bruised’ after messy divorce from ex Christine Baumgartner.

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner seemed to hint at his messy divorce from Christine Baumgartner on Monday morning when he opened up about the “tough times” and admitted that life had left him “bruised.”

During an appearance on The View, the 69-year-old actor, who separated from his wife of 19 years in May 2023, referred to himself as a “single father” while discussing the three teenage children he shares with Baumgartner, 50 years old, as he described them as “really good kids.”

When panelist Sara Haines asked Costner how he handles life when “things go crazy,” the Oscar winner responded, “You know, I don’t want to focus this on film again, but I will for a second… for a time”. As false as they are, as moving as they are, and as funny as they are, there are many life lessons in movies.

‘Because we know who the bad guys are, we see it, we know who the jesters are and we know what it is to be noble, and sometimes even in defeat. And so when you go to the movies, you can see who you want to be,” Costner said.

“So life has taken a few bites at me and I have to watch myself like a movie. I know I’m just one person, but who am I going to be? And one of the things I need to do is maybe not think too much about myself. These difficult times have been more of a time to look outward and make sure the people around me are okay.

‘Cause I know I’m bruised, I know where I am. I have been very lucky, very lucky in my life. That doesn’t mean I haven’t been hurt, I’ve taken big bites out of life, and life has taken some really big bites out of me, and I think I know who I want to be in movies, and I think I know who I need to be in my life. “.

The father of seven shares his three youngest children, Cayden Wyatt, 17, Hayes Logan, 15, and Grace Avery, 14, with his ex, Baumgartner, and Sunny Hostin was eager to find out what their life was like at the time. raising three teenagers at once.

‘Well, you might be surprised, but my life is very similar to yours. I’m like living on a highway, I think I’m an Uber driver… I might as well be,’ the actor joked, before adding: ‘I’m a single dad… that’s not how I drew it, but that’s where it is.

“I love seeing them succeed, I loved playing with them since they were little and I see them talking to me about things, then there’s that change…

‘My life is no different. They have their ups and downs, but they are very good kids and I feel lucky,” Costner said, a few hours after teasing a return to Yellowstone during an interview with Savannah Guthrie on Today.

The Waterworld actor also shares three adult children (Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36) with his ex-wife, Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with ex-partner Bridget Rooney.

During a recent interview with GQCostner opened up about his separation from Baumgartner and weighed in on the seriousness of the situation and how he managed to cope with his professional endeavors in addition to raising a family.

‘A lot. Very serious things,” the actor explained. ‘And those things are very important. I have to deal with them. And I have to deal with them daily, emotionally, almost historically. And then there are the immediate needs of the children.

‘I’m not going to list things; I’m going to stop right there with them. That’s my job, to look at that and deal with that,” he added.

In September 2023, it was reported that Costner had won a victory in his divorce battle with Baumgartner after a judge cut his child support payments to $63,000 a month (less than half of the $129,000 he was currently receiving) and considerably less than the $161,000 he received. sought.

After the verdict, Costner said there were “no winners” in the bitter battle.

“You know, when you have a life that long with someone, there’s no winner… and it’s this big, crazy thing called life and how it falls apart so quickly,” he told Fox News Digital.

“One minute you feel like you’re on top of the world, and then you realize how vulnerable you are.”