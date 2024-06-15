Kevin Campbell’s son Tyrese pays emotional tribute to his late father after the former Arsenal and Everton striker died aged 54.

Kevin Campbell’s son Tyrese offered a touching tribute on social media following the tragic news of his father’s passing.

The former Everton and Arsenal striker died on Saturday morning at the age of 54, after falling ill and reports earlier this month suggested he had been admitted to hospital.

Saturday’s news was naturally met with great excitement and love for Campbell from his former clubs and close friends in football, namely Ian Wright.

Now, Campbell’s son Tyrese, also a professional footballer, has taken to social media to offer some of his own words at this understandably extremely difficult time for his family.

‘I appreciate that many admired my dad and that the outpouring of love has been a comfort to us as a family, so thank you for that at such a difficult time.

‘The pain of this is indescribable and as a son you see your dad as invincible. He is my idol, the one I wanted to be when I grew up.

‘He was the life and soul of every party and room he blessed, one person in a million who was loved by all, a special person. I will miss you dad.

‘Now I would like to ask that our family’s privacy be respected as we mourn the loss of a father, a brother, an irreplaceable uncle and an overall incredible human being. I will always love you dad.’

Tyrese has followed in his father’s footsteps and was most recently at Stoke City, leaving the club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 24-year-old, twice capped by England Under-20s, has scored 80 goals in 245 appearances so far in his career.

Meanwhile, his father scored 107 goals in 394 appearances in the English top flight and, in addition to his famous spells at Arsenal and Everton, played for Nottingham Forest, West Brom, Cardiff City, Leyton Orient and Leicester City.

The 54-year-old spent seven years working in north London with the Gunners and graduated from the academy in 1988.

His time at the Gunners is perhaps what he is best known for, playing 210 games in all competitions.

With the north London team he would lift the First Division title in 1990-91, in addition to the FA Cup and League Cup double in 1993 and a European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1993-94.