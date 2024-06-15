Kevin Campbell’s heartbreaking final social media selfie of 2023 as football mourns Arsenal and Everton legend’s death aged 54

The tragic news of Kevin Campbell’s passing emerged on Saturday morning following the striker’s battle with illness.

Campbell spent two decades in the game, scoring some 107 goals in 394 appearances in the English top flight, with the most frequent spells in his career at his boyhood club Arsenal and Everton.

However, reports emerged in early June that the player had been taken to hospital after falling ill, before the tragic news arrived on Saturday morning.

Campbell’s latest photo of himself on social media, which appeared about 15 months ago, is particularly poignant.

Posing with a box of products from the company Earthborn Naturals, which specializes in products made with all-natural ingredients, the former striker wrote on Instagram: ‘I have it thanks to Earthborn Naturals. Health is wealth.’

Tributes have flooded throughout the game for Campbell, with former club Everton describing him as an “icon of the English game”.

“Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of 54,” the club wrote on X.

“Not only is he a true hero of Goodison Park and an icon of English football, but also an incredible person, as anyone who has met him will know.” RIP, Super Kev.’

Ian Wright shared a series of photos of him and Campbell during their time together at Arsenal.

Former Wales goalkeeper Mark Crossley, who played alongside Campbell at Forest, wrote: “Life can be very cruel sometimes.

“Absolutely devastated by the news of the passing of my former Forest teammate Kevin Campbell, a true gentleman, a great player, a shining light in the locker room, a fun loving guy, my thoughts are with all his family and friends, RIP, mate.”

England also posted a message following the death of Campbell, who represented the Three Lions four times at under-21 level.

“We are devastated to hear that Kevin Campbell has passed away aged 54. Kevin won four caps for our under-21s and represented our B team in the early 1990s. Our thoughts are with family, friends and loved ones. of Kevin.”

Tributes have poured in from across football following Saturday’s tragic news.

Campbell spent seven years in Arsenal’s senior team, where he won a First Division title.

Mail Sport understands the former striker’s health problems began with a stroke he suffered a few months ago.

Campbell then developed kidney failure and his weight had dropped to nine kilos at the time of his death.

The 54-year-old was trying to stay positive despite his deteriorating health and had messaged his former Arsenal team-mates to say he was fine before his untimely death on Saturday.