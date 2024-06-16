Kevin Campbell tells the incredible story of 14-year-old Wayne Rooney during Southport friendly in resurfaced footage of the late striker, after the former England captain paid tribute to his former Everton team-mate following his death at 54 years.

A hilarious video clip of the late Kevin Campbell revealing his first impression of 14-year-old Wayne Rooney has resurfaced following the death of the former Everton and Arsenal striker at the age of 54.

Campbell’s death was confirmed Saturday morning after a battle with the disease. Rooney paid a heartfelt tribute to his former Toffees teammate as the pair played together in Everton’s first team between 2002 and 2004.

But Campbell discovered Rooney’s talent even earlier, during a reserve match, despite admitting he initially had doubts about the striker.

“I got on the bus and I saw this kid, ears sticking out and stuff,” Campbell told the UndrTheCosh podcast.

And I thought he was a son or nephew of the coaching staff. I didn’t know who he was, he was a baby! We get to the stadium and he is in the locker room changing. I’m thinking “what’s going on here?” Taff (former Everton reserve coach Andy Holden) has just said “it’s starting”.

Campbell admitted that he initially thought Rooney was related to one of the coaches, but quickly realized he was a top prospect after playing alongside him.

‘I just looked at Andy and said, “What the fuck?!” We’re playing Southport, lads. I said “where does he play?” He said “he’s playing up front with you.” I said “bitch”! He said to me: “Kev, treat him like a first-team player.”

“So I’m warming up and stuff, I said ‘he doesn’t have a bad touch’, I hit some balls. I thought ‘okay, okay, we’ll see.’ The game’s on, hats off, buddy. At 14, I’d never Seen nothing like that, man. Football brain, touch, power, pace. They were trying to hit him and they just bounced off him.

‘I was thinking “what the fuck is this?” He is 14 years old! He’s bouncing big, non-league, hairy centre-halves, he’s bouncing them, twisting them, playing one-twos. He scored two goals in the first half. He’s got the ball, he passed it to me, I put it in space, he beat them, bang, bottom corner. He looked at Taff. He said “I told you so!”

Campbell continued to wax lyrical about Rooney, revealing that he sat on the bench instead of taking a shower in the second half after he was taken off so he could see more of the prodigious talent.

“I scored one, he put me through, the eye of a needle. What can’t he do? Goddamn hell! Then the next one he makes his way, bang, into the top corner,” Campbell said.

‘I (go and) sit on the bench, mate, because what I’m witnessing… They move him from forward to left back. Spraying balls like you wouldn’t believe, I looked at Taff, Taff looked at me and we both just shook our heads.

Campbell came through Arsenal’s academy and played alongside some of the country’s best talents in the late 1980s.

But when asked if anyone compared himself to Rooney when he first burst onto the scene, Campbell simply repeated “no”, leaving the podcast hosts in fits of laughter.

Campbell admitted he couldn’t wait to tell his teammates about Rooney the next day at training, as he warned them that the youngster’s potential was “f***ing terrifying” and that he was capable of joining the first team straight away. far.

His teammates laughed at Campbell’s suggestion, but he insisted Rooney would shine, adding: “You heard it from me, this kid is special.” I haven’t seen anything like it.

Rooney paid heartfelt tribute to Campbell in X after his death on Saturday

Ian Wright was also visibly emotional as he paid tribute to his former team-mate Campbell on television.

Campbell’s assessment proved accurate, as Rooney went on to captain his country and become England’s most capped men’s outfield player.

He also held the goals record until it was surpassed by Harry Kane last year, while he secured a breakthrough move to Manchester United in 2004 and won five Premier League and Champions League titles with the Red Devils.

Campbell’s admiration for Rooney was clear after just half of the football, and the respect was mutual.

Rooney posted a photo of himself perched on Campbell’s shoulders during his Everton days on

‘Thinking of all his family and friends. “Kev was a great teammate but, more importantly, a brilliant person who helped me a lot in my early years.”

Further tributes were also paid to the immensely popular Campbell on Saturday, with Ian Wright fighting back tears as he spoke about his relationship with his former Arsenal teammate during ITV’s coverage of Spain’s Euro 2024 clash with Croatia.