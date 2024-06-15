Kevin Campbell dies aged 54: Everton legend and former Arsenal striker dies after battle with illness

Former Everton and Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54 after a battle with illness.

The Toffees had confirmed that their former player was “very unwell” in early June, with tributes also coming from the Gunners and the wider football community.

However, on Saturday came the news that Campbell had tragically passed away in hospital.

Mail Sport understands the former striker’s health problems began with a stroke he suffered a few months ago.

Campbell then developed kidney failure and his weight had dropped to nine kilos at the time of his death.

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday morning.

Campbell became a cult hero on Merseyside during a six-year stay at Goodison Park between 1999 and 2005.

The 54-year-old was trying to remain positive despite his deteriorating health and had sent messages to his former Arsenal team-mates to say he was fine.

Of course, they are absolutely devastated by the tragic news of his passing on Saturday morning.

Arsenal posted a touching tribute to their former player on Saturday morning, writing: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.

‘Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. We are all thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.

Everton also confirmed the news on social media, adding their own tribute: “Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54.

“Not only is he a true hero of Goodison Park and an icon of English football, but also an incredible person, as anyone who has met him will know.” RIP, Super Kev.’

Campbell became a Merseyside legend for his heroics at Everton, where he spent six years at Goodison Park between 1999 and 2005.

There, he scored 50 goals in 160 appearances for Everton, and many of his efforts helped ensure the club avoided the threat of relegation at the turn of the millennium.

His first heroics for the Toffees came under Walter Smith, who initially brought the striker in on loan.

The striker also enjoyed success with his boyhood club Arsenal, where he won the FA Cup and League Cup and made more than 200 appearances for the Gunners.

Campbell was also part of the Gunners teams that won a First Division title and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

He spent seven years working in north London before leaving for Nottingham Forest in 1995.

In total, Campbell scored 107 goals in 394 English top-flight appearances and also played for Nottingham Forest, West Brom, Cardiff City, Leyton Orient and Leicester City.

Campbell began his career at Arsenal where he won four trophies, including the 1990-91 First Division.

The 54-year-old spent seven years working in north London with the Gunners and graduated from the academy in 1988.

He also had a brief spell in Türkiye with Trabzonspor after leaving the City Ground in 1998.

Campbell’s son Tyrese is also a professional footballer, most recently at Stoke City before leaving the Potters at the end of the 2023-24 season.