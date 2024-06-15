Kerry Katona gives a tour of her luxurious new home as she moves out of her £2million Cheshire mansion after feeling the property was “too big”.

Kerry Katona has shown off her luxurious new home after moving out of her £2million mansion in Cheshire because it was “too big”.

The former Atomic Kitten, 43, has been documenting the grueling moving process on her Instagram Stories this weekend.

Kerry captured the countless boxes being carried out of her home and gave her followers a quick glimpse of her new abode.

The TV personality, mom to Molly, 22, Lilly, 20, Heidi, 16, Max, 15, and DJ, nine, and engaged to Ryan Mahoney, 35, took fans on a tour for the extensive property, which had a huge garden, impressive kitchen and games room.

Kerry informed fans that she didn’t sleep very well on her first night, but instead slept “terribly” and was suffering from hay fever.

Kerry Katona has finally moved out of her £2million mansion in Cheshire and opted for a smaller property.

The former Atomic Kitten, 43, has been documenting the grueling move well through her Instagram Stories.

Kerry recorded a brief tour of the house, room by room, as part of the house was already renovated.

It showed off a beautiful, spacious living room that included a navy blue island sofa with lots of plants.

There were also many unpacked boxes in the kitchen, as well as in the bathroom, which had two large sinks.

She told fans: ‘Good morning everyone. I have slept absolutely terrible. Full of hay fever, but wanted to show you a glimpse of the new house.

‘There is still a lot to do, but we are getting there. So do you want to see?’ she teased.

Kerry looked at herself in a stunning gold-framed mirror and said: ‘This is the living room, although it’s not finished yet.

The star went on to show off the living room and then a huge garden which she called “so stunning”.

He added that, as much as he loved his old mansion, it was “too big.”

The star captured the countless boxes and then proceeded to give her followers a quick glimpse of her new home.

The TV personality informed her fans that she didn’t sleep very well on her first night, but instead slept “terribly” and was suffering from hay fever.

The star went on to show off the living room and then a huge garden which she said was “so stunning”.

The former singer then showed a barely furnished room with a beautiful window and explained that it would soon become his office.

Despite her small size, Kerry also flaunted a gym with plenty of dumbbells, machines, and a treadmill.

In an emotional moment, the TV sensation took time to thank herself.

She said: ‘Can I just say how proud I am of myself? I did all this. Only me. I have not stopped’

The bathroom had two large white sinks and a huge drawer underneath and was complete with a bathtub and shower.

The former singer then showed a barely furnished room with a beautiful window and explained that it would soon become her office.

“It’ll get there eventually,” he said and continued showing the kitchen.

“It looks like a real family home,” he said proudly.

Despite her small size, Kerry also flaunted a gym with plenty of dumbbells, machines, and a treadmill.

She gushed about the garden, but said the terrible hay fever was “killing” her.

In an emotional moment, the TV sensation took time to thank herself and candidly said, “Can I just say how proud I am of myself?” I did all this. Only me. I have not stopped.’

Kerry continued her tour of the house on the first floor, which boasted a spare bedroom and a small living room of sorts.

The bathroom had two large white sinks and a huge drawer underneath and was complete with a bathtub and shower.

The move comes after Kerry revealed the results of her recent nose job that left her in tears.

The media personality underwent surgery earlier this month to repair the damage she caused during years of drug abuse, but was left distraught when the operation caused her to no longer look like her biological father.

In January he showed the results after undergoing blepharoplasty, which removes excess skin from the eyelids.

However, Kerry, mother of Molly, 22, Lilly, 20, Heidi, 16, Max, 15, and DJ, nine, admitted that her children were not happy about having her eyes operated on.

She revealed that when her older children called her on FaceTime at the hospital, it “scared” them, so she hasn’t shown DJ the results because it would “scare” her.

Kerry moved into his £2million home in Cheshire in 2021 after fighting “very hard to turn it all around” following bankruptcy.

Kerry previously revealed that she would have a rib removed to make her new nose and that it would be used to replace cartilage “to make it look a little smaller” (pictured with her surgeon).

Kerry, mother of Molly, 22, Lilly, 20, Heidi, 16, Max, 15, and DJ, nine, admitted her children were not thrilled about her undergoing her most recent surgery.

She told fans at the time: “Today I woke up in my new house, I want to give you a little sneak peek.” That’s just the kitchen. I know right? I can not believe it. Honestly before God, I can’t believe it.

‘Last time I lived here (Cheshire) I was doing a lot of coke, a lot of medication, I lost all my money, surrounded by a bunch of idiots who just used and abused me. Not only have I climbed halfway, I have climbed to the top.

‘Who would have thought I would have made it? If you had made a bet at the bookies if he was going to end up dead, he would have taken that bet. But now I’m here…’