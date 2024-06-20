Kendrick Lamar reignites feud with Drake while performing his notorious song Not Like Us FIVE times at Juneteenth concert in Los Angeles.

Kendrick Lamar delighted his fans on Wednesday by performing the star-studded show The Pop Out – Ken & Friends at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with more than 20 musicians as guests.

The concert, which took place on June 16, was aimed at showcasing unity among West Coast talent: famous faces taking the stage included Dr. Dre, Roddy Ricch and Ty Dolla $ign.

The star, 37, gathered all the performers on stage to pose for a group photo before gushing: “This is unity, you guys just don’t know it, man.”

However, the real highlight of the show, which streamed live on Amazon, was when the 17-time Grammy winner performed the breakout song from his recent feud with Toronto-born Drake, 37, rekindling their long-running feud.

The diss track Not Like Us was rapped not once, not twice, but five times by Lamar after the crowd cheered him on again each time the song came to an end.

Kendrick Lamar, winner of 17 Grammy Awards, has reignited his feud with Drake after performing his song Not Like Us five times on Wednesday.

The real highlight of the show, which streamed live on Amazon, was when the 17-time Grammy winner performed the title song from his recent feud with Toronto-born Drake (pictured in 2022), rekindling their long-running feud.

After the explosive performance, the hitmaker said: ‘They’re not going to let anyone disrespect the West Coast, huh?

‘Oh, you guys aren’t going to let anyone mock or imitate our legends, huh?’

Lamar was allegedly referencing Drake’s choice to use AI versions of Snoop Dogg and Tupac’s voices on his track, Taylor Made Freestyle.

The pair, who are arguably two of the biggest hip-hop voices in the world, have been embroiled in a furious rivalry for years.

Fans of either artist will know that the pair have a rocky relationship, despite becoming friends and even collaborating on each other’s records early in their careers.

Since things went sour, both rappers have continued to release numerous tracks back and forth about each other.

However, the feud entered new territory in May when Lamar made some serious accusations on Not Like Us.

In the song, the Compton-born rapper appears to accuse Drake of being a pedophile, along with another member of his group.

It was released on YouTube with what appeared to be a graphic of Drake’s house covered in red sex offender symbols.

The star, 37, gathered all the performers on stage to pose for a group photo before gushing: “This is unity, you guys just don’t know it, man.”

The pair, who are arguably two of the biggest hip-hop voices in the world, have been embroiled in a furious rivalry for years (Lamar pictured in 2022).

Since things went south, both Kendrick Lamar (RIGHT) and Drake (LEFT) have continued to release numerous tracks back and forth between each other.

Fans of either artist will know that the pair have a rocky relationship, despite becoming friends and even collaborating on each other’s records early in their careers (Drake pictured in March 2024).

In the lyrics, the Pulitzer Prize winner attacked the hitmaker and members of his October’s Very Own (OVO) crew.

“Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young,” Lamar raps, encouraging others to “hide your little sister from him.”

He then goes on to say, “I’m told Chubbs (Drake’s security guard) is the only one who takes your used items.”

“And now Party at the party plays with his nose,” pointing to the Canadian artist PartyNextDoor.

It gets even more personal when Lamar brings up these accusations against Baka Not Nice: ‘And Baka’s got a weird case/Why is he here?’ he asks, before appearing to call both Baka and Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boys, certified pedophiles.’

He goes on to say: ‘Why are you trolling like an ab****? Aren’t you tired? You’re trying to play a chord and it’s probably A minor.

And the multiple performances of Not Like Us weren’t the only shots fired at the recent Juneteenth concert.

When Lamar initially took the stage, he opened with his song Euphoria, which is another song aimed at Drake, and included new lyrics.

According to the BBC, the song included a new line, with the hitmaker rapping: “Give me back Tupac’s ring and maybe I’ll show you some respect.”

The new addition appears to reference how Drake purchased the late Tupac Shakur’s crown ring for over $1 million in July 2023, as an anonymous bidder.

Other songs Lamar performed at the pop out concert include DNA, ELEMENT, Alright, Swimming Pools, Money Trees and 6:16 in LA.