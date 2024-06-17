Keir Starmer’s right-hand man Morgan McSweeney appears to “back” a call for Labor to carry out a massive £15bn tax raid by boosting capital gains.

The campaign manager later deleted the like and said it was accidental.

Sir Keir Starmer’s right-hand man appeared to back a call for the Labor Party to carry out a massive tax raid.

Campaign manager Morgan McSweeney liked a message on social media urging the party to raise £15bn by raising capital gains tax (CGT).

He hit the “Like” button on a LinkedIn post by Labor adviser Matthew Torbitt that said: “Labor would be politically wise to raise capital gains tax, it’s an easy sell for the three in 100 who currently pay it; We have to ask ourselves what kind of society we want to live in.

‘A small increase would generate more than £15 billion; lifting the two-child limit would cost £1.6 billion. I think it’s a good idea!’

McSweeney, who ran Sir Keir’s leadership campaign, deleted his like after it came to light and is understood to have claimed it was accidental.

Campaign manager Morgan McSweeney (pictured) ‘liked’ a message on social media urging the party to raise £15bn by increasing Capital Gains Tax (CGT)

Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech on the final day of the Labor Party’s annual conference in Brighton in 2021.

But the Conservatives said it showed the true colors of Labour, after days of conflicting messages from the party over whether it plans to levy CGT on the sale of family homes or other assets.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “This is just further evidence that Labour’s manifesto is nothing more than window dressing.”

‘Labour’s real plans are to slap working families with a £2,094 tax rise, including taxing family homes.

“Only Conservatives will keep taxes low to provide a secure future for you and your family.”

And Treasury Secretary Laura Trott said: “Labour believes they can hide these secret tax rises until after the election, but we won’t let them get away with it.”

“Keir Starmer should come clean to the British people.”