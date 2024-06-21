Keir Starmer’s new billionaire backer Jim Ratcliffe calls Labour’s Net Zero policy “absurd” and warns stopping North Sea drilling will only mean the UK imports energy.

Billionaire businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has branded Labour’s Net Zero plans “absurd”, just days after he publicly backed Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

Sir Jim, owner of petrochemical giant Ineos and Britain’s fourth-richest man, warned against Labour’s plan to phase out oil and gas from the North Sea.

He said this would simply mean the UK would have to import energy, which would do “absolutely nothing for the climate”.

The 71-year-old, who owns a minority stake in Manchester United, also criticized Labour’s pledge to decarbonise the UK’s electricity grid by 2030.

“What’s left of UK manufacturing will definitely die on that day,” he said of the end-of-decade deadline imposed by the Labor Party.

Sir Jim was fiercely critical of Labour’s plans despite having publicly supported Sir Keir’s party ahead of the July 4 general election.

This week he said Britons have “had enough” of the Conservatives and are “ready for change”, while adding Sir Keir would do a “very sensible job” as prime minister.

Billionaire businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has branded Labour’s Net Zero plans “absurd”, just days after publicly backing Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

The Labor leader was pictured last month with Sir Jim at Manchester United’s match against Arsenal, the team Sir Keir supports.

Sir Jim hit out at Labour’s promise to decarbonise the UK’s electricity grid by 2030. “What’s left of the UK manufacturing industry will definitely die on that day,” he said.

The Labor leader was pictured last month with Sir Jim at Manchester United’s match against Arsenal, the team Sir Keir supports.

Speaking in The Times CEO Summit Yesterday in London, Sir Jim publicly criticized Labour’s Net Zero plans.

In addition to the 2030 deadline for a clean electricity grid, Labor has also pledged not to grant new licenses for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

But Sir Jim said: “The North Sea will go extinct.” It will become extinct relatively soon because taxes will eliminate its existence.

‘Historical analysis will tell you that abundant and competitive energy sources are critical to a successful economy.

“The accelerated growth of economies is correlated with that.”

And he added: ‘Our energy is four to five times more expensive than that of the United States. In terms of energy consumption in 2004, the UK was self-sufficient.

‘Today we import between 40 and 50 percent of our energy needs. If we close the North Sea, what will that do for the world and the climate?

‘It just means we have to import our energy. Strategically we become more vulnerable.

‘We pay more money for our energy. And we have done absolutely nothing for the climate because we have to get our energy from somewhere else.’

Asked his opinion on Labour’s 2030 deadline for a decarbonised UK electricity supply, Sir Jim replied: “That’s absurd.” Where is all this going to come from?

‘Think about how we generate our electricity in the UK. It is hydrocarbons, that is, gas.

‘Or nuclear energy. Or renewable energy, and that is wind because there is not enough sunlight for solar energy.

‘If you’re going to decarbonize that means you have to remove the gas. Gas is essential for the electricity supply because the wind does not blow every day.

‘You can’t just operate hospitals on a windy day. When the wind is not blowing, we have to turn on our gas power plants.

‘We have nine nuclear power stations in the UK and eight of them are scheduled to close by 2030.

‘And we are not doing very well in the construction of new nuclear power plants because it has been going on for between ten and fifteen years.

“So in 2030 we will have no gas, nuclear power will be closed and we will have wind, which is not consistent. You can’t run an economy on wind energy.

‘Are all the factories going to close every two weeks? “What is left of the UK manufacturing industry will definitely die on that day.”