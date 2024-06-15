Keir Starmer will gain ‘unlimited power’ if Tory voters switch to Reform, warns Johnny Mercer as he vows to fight for every vote

Sir Keir Starmer could be given “unchecked” power as prime minister if Reform UK wins over Tory voters, veteran minister Johnny Mercer has said.

In the latest sign that the Conservatives are now fighting to keep as many MPs as possible as an opposition party, Mercer said that “if you vote for reform, you will get a Labor government.”

The Conservative strategy of warning voters that backing Nigel Farage’s party could result in a landslide Labor victory has intensified, after an opinion poll put Reform ahead of the Conservatives.

An average of all polls that were carried out in whole or in part over the seven days to June 14 puts Labor on 42 per cent, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21 per cent, followed by the Reformists with 15 percent, the Liberal Democrats with 11 percent and the Liberal Democrats with 11 percent. The greens with 6 percent.

Mercer acknowledged that the Conservatives faced a tough campaign and that there were times when “morale plummeted.”

Rishi Sunak, pictured, is struggling in the polls ahead of next month’s general election.

Sir Keir Starmer, pictured, is expected to return to power with a significant majority.

Outgoing veterans minister Johnny Mercer warned Tory supporters that switching to reform could hand Labor a massive majority.

He told Sky News: ‘These elections are difficult, right? And it was always going to be difficult after 14 years in power, and clearly the campaign has also had its ups and downs.

‘But I don’t see those surveys reflected on the doors of the houses.

“I think people are focusing and as we get closer to those elections, they are really starting to see that clear choice, if you will, between Starmer, who every time he appears on television simply refuses to rule out serious things like capital “. “Income tax, like it did last night, and the Conservatives, they are facing a difficult situation, but actually, if you look at the manifesto, there is a really bold plan.”

He added: “If you vote for reform you will get a Labor government, you will get unchecked power from a Labor government to come in and change the face of this country into something I don’t think it will be.” “I don’t think it’s a left-wing country.”

On Times Radio, Mercer acknowledged that his seat, which has a theoretical majority of 13,262 if the 2019 race were fought on the current boundaries, was at risk.

He said Conservative campaign headquarters (CCHQ) “should be worried about me, it’s very tough at the gates and the polls are very against us.”

He said he was fighting for every vote “and that’s what politics is all about, getting out there, talking to people and to be honest, that side of it is really encouraging, it’s a lot of fun.”

“Morale plummets when you get home and see the media and all that.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not be campaigning on Saturday and is scheduled to attend a major international summit on Ukraine in Switzerland.

But Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer highlights his party’s plans for the NHS with a visit to a hospital in the East Midlands.

In an interview with The Times, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would not judge people who went private rather than using NHS treatment.

“People who go private are refugees, not traitors,” Streeting said.

“People are voting with their feet, through no fault of their own, I don’t judge people who have paid to go private – they are fleeing the NHS.”

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has defended Labour’s claim that NHS waiting lists could rise to 10 million, despite an expert group saying that was “highly unlikely”.

Responding to criticism from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Ms Kendall told Sky News: “We are saying that if there are another five years of Conservatives, we could see 10 million people waiting in pain or feeling like they have to try to pay to leave.” “. private to take care of your problem.

He said it was a “reasonable assumption” based on what had already happened under the Conservative government and “if the trend continues in the future, as it has in the past, that is what we are likely to see”.

The Conservatives have dismissed Labour’s attack as “alarmist”.