Keir Starmer reveals the real reason why his wife Victoria has been absent from the election campaign

Sir Keir Starmer explained his wife’s absence from the election campaign today, saying she has been busy working her day job and helping her son with his GCSEs.

The Labor leader said Victoria had not appeared with him much as she was focused on her work in occupational health in the NHS.

In an interview with LBC, Sir Keir also revealed that her son, who is 16, finished his exams last week and that she had been helping to provide him with an “environment where he could study quietly”.

Mrs Starmer’s absence due to work contrasts with that of Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, who has joined the Prime Minister at several events, including the launch of the Conservative manifesto.

Sir Keir too revealed that his wife encouraged him after a frustrating experience with the first choice television debate opposite Rishi Sunak in MOT.

Speaking during an LBC radio call-in event, presenter Nick Ferrari asked the Labor leader about his wife.

‘She speaks very clearly and is down to earth. She’s very supportive,’ she said.

Asked if he ever gave him any advice, Sir Keir said: “After the first debate I was a bit frustrated because I didn’t think the 45 seconds to answer a question really worked for me.” I know why the program set it up that way.

‘So I was quite like – ‘argh!’ – frustrated. I’m not good company when I’m in that place. But Vic encouraged me with that.

Asked why she was not in the public eye more often, the Labor leader said: ‘Vic does quite a bit with me, but during this campaign two things: one, he is working in the NHS in a hospital.

‘The second, and I don’t put too much weight on this, is that our boy has been doing his GCSEs and therefore we made the decision that while I was away, we wanted to create the environment where he could study quietly. under normal circumstances.

Sir Keir said his son finished his exams on Friday.

Sir Keir, who is very private about his family life, would also be reluctant to say whether he would move his children to Downing Street if Labor wins the election.

He had previously responded to a caller’s question about small boat crossings by talking about his experience visiting a migrant camp in Calais some years ago.

Speaking of the visit during a “dark, freezing February”, Sir Keir said: “I saw two boys the same age as my children go into a tent at around 4 or 5pm to sleep because there was no electricity “. .

‘Then… I came home and saw my children in their separate rooms with the central heating on, sleeping soundly, and like a human being it went through me, because no one, but no one, should be in that situation.’