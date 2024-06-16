Keir Starmer pays tribute to his late toolmaker father on Father’s Day after he was mocked for talking about him during Sky’s election grilling.

Sir Keir Starmer has today paid a moving tribute to his late toolmaker father on Father’s Day.

The Labor leader, 61, shared a photo on social media of himself graduating from Leeds University alongside his proud parents while his dad Rodney holds a camera.

Along with the snapshot, he posted a heartfelt message that read: ‘Today, on Father’s Day, I’m thinking about my dad, the things I learned about him after he left and the father I am to my children, thanks to he. Happy Father’s Day.’

He previously spoke about his regret over his distant relationship with his father, who “dropped everything” to care for Sir Keir’s ailing mother.

Rodney, known as Rod, spent a lot of time caring for Sir Keir’s mother Josephine, who died in 2015.

Rod died in 2018, two years before his son took up his current role.

Sir Keir has been widely mocked for reminding people about his father’s work, most recently this week during the Sky News election debate, which prompted groans and laughter from the audience.

Speaking of his own financial situation, Sir Keir said: “I accept that I earn a lot of money in the job I have now. But when I grew up, my father was a toolmaker and worked in a factory.”

As the audience burst out laughing, the Labor leader responded: “It’s true, my mother was a nurse and we couldn’t make ends meet, which is no laughing matter.”

His Father’s Day message was cruelly mocked by X/Twitter users as people mocked Sir Keir by asking what his father did for a living.

Another posted the same image, but photoshopped to show his father dressed in denim overalls and holding a tool kit.

The opposition leader said his father, Rod (right), never revealed how proud he was of him. Pictured: Sir Keir photographed on his wedding day in 2007 to his wife Victoria, his mother Jo and his father Rod in 2007.

Sir Keir told Sky News in March that Because he “invested everything” in his ailing mother Josephine, the “emotional space was tighter” when it came to him and his father, something he said he wishes he had rectified before it was too late.

He said: ‘I probably should have addressed that before he died.

“And I wish I had, but I didn’t.”

Sir Keir previously spoke about the strained relationship he had with his late father in an emotional new biography.

The opposition leader said his father, Rod, never revealed how proud he was of him. Starmer only found out how he really felt after his death.

While cleaning his family home, the 61-year-old found a scrapbook hidden in the back of a closet full of newspaper clippings.

He added that he has taken into account the lessons he learned from that relationship with his own children, ages 13 and 15.

He continued: “I don’t want to be that guy – and it’s usually a guy – who in 10 years says I wish I’d spent more time with my kids.”

These were all different points in the Labor leader’s career, from his time as Director of Public Prosecutions to when he became an MP. Rod had written dates under each item.

“I really didn’t know what to think about it, why he had gone to so much trouble and then hidden it,” she said.

‘Dad was proud of me and loved me, even if he couldn’t say it to my face.

“And now it’s too late to tell him to his face that I was proud of him, that I loved him too.”