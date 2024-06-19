Keir Starmer hints he would have been part of Jeremy Corbyn’s cabinet if he became Prime Minister in 2019, before adding: “I never thought I would win.”

Sir Keir Starmer has hinted that he would have been part of Jeremy Corbyn’s cabinet if he had become Prime Minister in 2019.

But the Labor leader, who served in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet for four years as the party’s spokesman for Brexit, backing both the 2017 and 2019 manifestos, said the idea of ​​his predecessor entering No 10 “It never crossed his mind” due to the party’s electoral situation. ouch.

Sir Keir dodged questions about whether he was prepared to serve under Corbyn on eight occasions, calling the situation purely “hypothetical”.

But had Corbyn entered Downing Street, Sir Keir admitted there were “things I thought needed to be done”, including working on Labour’s stances on Brexit, Nato and antisemitism.

Jeremy Corbyn (pictured at a pro-Palestine protest in London) is standing against the Labor Party as an independent candidate in Islington North.

Keir Starmer arrives at Global Studios to take part in a live telephone conversation with listeners of LBC’s Nick Ferrari radio show ahead of the general election.

“It didn’t cross my mind because I didn’t think we were going to win,” he said on an LBC radio call.

“I don’t think anyone thought we were going to win.

“It’s hypothetical… if we had got over the line, there were important things that I thought needed to be done from the front, to continue and complete the work of Brexit, to make it absolutely clear that the Labor Party never deviated from our position on NATO and do the necessary work on anti-Semitism.

“But when we got to the 2019 election, I didn’t really think – and I wasn’t alone in this – that Labor would win that election.”

Sir Keir has since gone to great lengths to distance himself from the Corbyn era, telling voters it has fundamentally “changed” the party. Corbyn is standing against the Labor Party as an independent candidate in Islington North.